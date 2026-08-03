Ladder Lad Announced for Switch and PC - News

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BUCK Games and Antfood have announced ladder-themed precision platformer, Ladder Lad, for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2027.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Forget the jump button. You need a ladder! Take your 2D platforming skills to new heights as you scale a towering, ladder-shaped world armed with only a ladder and the determination to reach the next rung. Using unique twin-stick controls, the ladder becomes an extension of your hands: Tilt, plant, and fling it with full physical control as you seek mastery in the ancient art of Rung Fu.

A Ladder Can Be Anything You Want

In the Lad’s capable hands, a ladder is more than some simple climbing tool! Bridge otherwise impassable lacks-of-floor, tilt over obstacles like an Olympic pole vaulter, swing over chasms, add springs and pogo your way up, ride it down a hill like a sled, or perch above toxic sentient ooze. Our ladders transform 2D platforming classics into zesty new challenges!

Key Features

All the Best Ladders and Ladder-based Accessories – Upgrade your ladder! Float above it all with an inflatable balloon attachment; Tunnel through danger with the non-Euclidean Warped Ladder; Hit the afterburners on your BFL (Big Flying Ladder) drive.

– Upgrade your ladder! Float above it all with an inflatable balloon attachment; Tunnel through danger with the non-Euclidean Warped Ladder; Hit the afterburners on your BFL (Big Flying Ladder) drive. Over Eight Hours of Hand-Authored Content – Plus four-to-six more hours of bonus laddering, for true ladderphiles.

– Plus four-to-six more hours of bonus laddering, for true ladderphiles. An Ancient Eldritch Frog That Recites Poetry – Yes you read that correctly.

– Yes you read that correctly. Fully Adjustable Ladders – Built to test your skills, with assist options for those who prefer a more cushioned ladder.

– Built to test your skills, with assist options for those who prefer a more cushioned ladder. An Eclectic Ladder-Inspired Soundtrack – Composed and performed by the award-winning Antfood.

– Composed and performed by the award-winning Antfood. Finally, Some Direction – Feeling lost? Not sure which way your life is headed? Once you start climbing you’ll never feel directionless again!*

A Bold New Vision From the Creators of Let’s! Revolution!

Players claimed to love Let’s! Revolution! (93 percent positive on Steam, 86 OpenCritic) but deep down they were probably thinking, “this game has barely any ladders!” That’s why, for their next title, BUCK Games committed to making a 100 percent ladder-themed game. Mission accomplished!

…And Don’t Forget About Me!

And who am I? Just your friendly neighborhood ladder salesman, here to guide you every rung of the way. I just want what’s best for you. As long as it’s ladders. It is ladders, right?

Disclaimer

*Results may vary. Ladder Lad takes no responsibility for any existential crises, strained relationships, or repetitive stress injuries sustained during your climb. Ladder Lad does not constitute financial, spiritual, or life advice. Side effects may include: unbridled ambition, mild vertigo, and a rock-solid belief that the next rung will be the one where everything finally clicks. Some lads were harmed in the making of this game. Void where prohibited. Prohibited everywhere. Climb anyway.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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