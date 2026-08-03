Live-Action God of War Show Reportedly to Cast Older Actors as Atreus and Thrud in Season 2 - News

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The live-action God of War TV series appears to be recasting Atreus and Thrud for the second season of the show due to a time jump.

Atreus will be played by Callum Vinson and Thrud will be portrayed by Island Austin in season one, however, it looks like season two will be moving to the events of God of War: Ragnarök, which takes place years after God of War (2018).

Casting calls have been spotted by MP1st for teenage versions of Joshua and Rush, which apparently are codenames for Atreus and Thrud. The casting calls are looking for actors between the age of 14 and 17, compared to season one which looked for actors between the age of 9 and 12.

Shooting for season one has been put on hold as the show has been forced to recast Kratos after actor Ryan Hurst tore a bicep while doing a stunt. He has undergone surgery and is recovering. However, it can take up to a year to fully recover.

Production in season one is expected to restart in mid-October with the show having to reshoot everything with the new actor. Co-lead Atreus is played by child actor Callum Vinson, which means it would be hard to reuse footage as kids grow up fast.

Other members of cast includes Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

Read the casting call descriptions:

Teen Joshua (Atreus):

After growing up in isolation in a cabin in the woods, Joshua went on a daring and dangerous adventure alongside his father that bonded the two of them but threw everything into question. At journey’s end he came upon a revelation suggesting he may have a destiny greater than he could have imagined. When we find him in Season 2, Joshua is eager to learn more about the truth of who he is. He is empathetic, brave, and immensely curious about the world. But as he finds his new identity and grows into manhood, his trusting-nature leaves him vulnerable to manipulation. Must be comfortable with physical combat, especially archery.

Teen Ruth (Thrud):

Because of an incident that changed the course of her life, Ruth is wise beyond her years. Confident, intelligent, and sarcastic, Ruth’s tough exterior masks a childlike vulnerability that causes her to be vindictive and cruel when hurt. Though she has a complicated relationship with her parents, Ruth shares a special connection with her grandfather, the king, and she believes he’ll choose her to be the heir to the throne one day. Must be comfortable with physical combat.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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