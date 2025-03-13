[Update] Final Fantasy XVI Sales Top 3.5 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted on 13 March 2025 / 7,503 Views
Update:
The original source for the sales data has been updated to state the 3.5 million is estimates from Toyo Securities and not from Square Enix President Takashi Kiryu.
Original article:
Final Fantasy XVI has sold over 3.5 million units worldwide, according to Japanese analyst Hideki Yasuda stating the sales figures are from Square Enix President Takashi Kiryu during the company's latest financial results briefing.
This figure is up from three million units shipped in its first week.
The game did sell 336,027 units in its first week at retail in Japan and 37,763 units in its second week, according to Famitsu data. It debuted in first on the UK retail charts, however, launch sales were 74 percent lower than 2016's Final Fantasy XV. It also debuted in first on the Australian charts, New Zealand charts, and French charts. It debuted in sixth place on the Steam charts.
Final Fantasy XVI launched for PlayStation 5 in June 2023 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in September 2024.
Thanks, Kabutan.
Seriously this should be a wake up call for Square Enix. Enough with the RPG-lite action game twist....
people don't want it. As a massive fan of FF, seeing the series stray so far from its roots, hurts too.
I didnt..whas just a mediorce hack and slasher
I think the case that it has an action combat instead of a turn based one isn't even that big of a deal. You can make great action combat systems as Persona 5 Strikers or Ys did show, the latter one again and again.
It is rather that Square Enixs action combat systems are just crap. In FF16 you can only control one character with a very limited moveset and when there is an AI controled ally they only pretend to participate in the battle and you can't even give them basic commands, let alone control them.
Compare that to Persona 5 Strikers, for example. There you have 9 playable characters, of which 4 can be in an active battle party. You can switch to anyone of them and control them in an instant. All characters have different combos and physical, magical and passive abilities. They all have unique ranged weapons, too. All have different playstyles, some are more effective for crowd management, some are more effective to tackle single enemies. The game rewards you to constantly switch characters and play them all by filling up some special attack bars. Party characters actively suggest to you to order them to do elemental attacks if enemies are vulnerable to them. You can use the interactive environment in various ways to ambush and attack enemies.
The battle system of Persona 5 Strikers has just so much more depth than the one in FF16 and replicates all features of the original Persona 5 turn based battle system in a fun and highly dynamic action based battle system. It is just so much more engaging, they are leagues appart. Square Enix did just make a pretty looking game but it lacks any depth whatsoever.
That being said, I also would't mind if the series would go back to its turn based roots, since in my opinion modern turn based RPGs like Persona 5 or Trails play extremely well. Clair Obscure for example is my most anticipated RPG of the year and I am more interested in this game than any Final Fantasy title of the last decade.
But see, the criticisms you have with the fighting system are why I loved it. I enjoyed the more linear style of combat. It allowed me to master it because it wasn't overly complicated like other RPGs. Even my favorite RPG ever, FF X, I could barely be fudged with the leveling/fighting system. Every time I'd go into a place with random encounters, I was sprinting, praying that somehow I could get to the next point without being annoyingly ripped away again. Then, when it would happen, I would just try to spam one button until the battle of over and I could continue on with the game. This was not so with FF16. For the first time, I actually engaged enemies and enjoyed leveling up. So for me, FF16 was the first and only RPG where there wasn't an element I dreaded; a game I couldn't stop playing.
I really think they should go back to turn based combat for the next mainline entry.
Only 500k extra since the first week - and with a PC release in the interim as well? Oof.
Steam estimates range from 430k - 645.5k.
I’m dubious about this claim.
It comes from square enix themselves
No, it comes from a guy who claims Square Enix said that, does anyone have the actual published financial release? If it was stated at some point it will have to be published, even if it was a somewhat off the cuff casual statement I believe.
If you follow the link it goes to Japan website and there they said it comes from square enix finance person. Check the link 😊
The Japanese article is written by this guy, he’s the single only source
It's a true that the game bombed. Square enix has admitted it and explains why they never announced it sold 5 million like they did with pixel remasters
FF7Remake never announced 5m sales either. Went from 3.5m to 7m.
Right now there is only one single source on the internet for this 3.5m number, so until Square Enix say it publically I will remain skeptical of the number.
Actually ff7 remake did announce ,5 million . https://www.square-enix-games.com/en_EU/news/final-fantasy-vii-remake-shipments-sales
From their website in August,2020. . That was the last time time till it reached 7 million
So the number was made up by the guy who wrote the article
https://x.com/Genki_JPN/status/1903357561426018350
I saw . But it's not 5 million as square enix would have said by now. It can't be that far from 3.5million
Lost all interest in this one when i saw what the combat system was going for. No traditional party system completely put me off it.
Give me a game like IX.
I don't get the downvotes. You're absolutely right. Final Fantasy needs to cut back on the gigantic budgets and do better games with old school JRPG roots, possibly with some innovative styles - and turn based of course.
The "action" audience does not care for this franchise, old school gamers do.
Isn’t that Octopath traveller? First game sold 3m, second game sold 1m. What would the next game sell?
Octopath Traveler was a 2D AA game, not a 3D AAA game. That said, the lower budget meant it was likely profitable.
Strange, last time I looked, Octopath Traveller did look veeeeery 3D to me...
But it doesn't look like FF7Remake.
Upset Xbox fans from another article.
Not at all..the game was one of the worst in the series and I have finished it . Not surprised the game didn't sell
They could just have spinoff FF games with improved real time battle systems that aren't as garbage as XV/XVI's, and the mainline games can be turn based.
In terms of the market, it makes no sense now to just up and abandon those that enjoyed the real-time aspects. Imagine dumping the C&C audience in the RTS genre and making that franchise turn based, you'd be putting off the real-time fans and trying to trade for another audience (which yes, SE did make, but they made poor decisions, but the commitment was made and now there is no going back).
lets make FF xvii turn-based an see what happens
For the record, I much prefer turn based RPGs, but it doesn't change the fact that your argument is invalid. You're conflating units sold with total customers and drawing a conclusion. The other big problem with your argument is that it doesn't follow the facts. You can't accept a fact like "there are six of them" and "they're much cheaper" and then ignore it because it's not convenient to your conclusion.
- There were 6 Pixel Remasters. That's an average of 835K sales per game.
- FF16 is exclusive to PS5 - which accounts for less than 29% of current gen consoles. The Pixel Remasters are on every platform, 100% of current gen consoles, as well as PS4. And if you want to include PC as a significant platform, despite PC never being a big market for console RPGs, the Pixel Remasters were there too and available to a much wider number of PC users given the system requirements, as well as iOS and Android which puts their availability into drastically more hands.
- The price of FF16 is significantly higher than the Pixel Remasters. FF16 costs
-
The Pixel Remasters include multiple classic FF games that have decades of well regarded reputation.
Square is absolutely right to conclude that the main reason for the lower sales is because of platform availability. That's what the facts point toward, not game mechanics.
Its valid. Pixel remaster is one blu ray disc. It's one package that has ,6?games in it.
Ff16 had , reputation since ff1 was released in 1987. So that's a long time!
Actually In nz ff16 and pixel remasters cost the same to buy physical..
Ff16 on pc bombed. It bombed because it wasn't great of a game and it was purely optimized. Just think the additional 500k units is split between. PS5 after launch day and PC release.. not sure if it's stems deck verified .
This shows that people are wanting turn base for ff games as ff16 was pure action and it failed in sales. I can guarantee that the 3.5 million were fans fo the series. Highly doubt that those sales included brand new people who never played the old ff games
Now I am curious what rebirth sold as I have heard rebirth sold quite well on PC!. 'curious to know the difference in sales between the two games.
Your argument is invalid because you're cherry picking data, misinterpreting data, and drawing a non-sequitur conclusion.
The sales aren't for the bundle, it's for the series. The bundle peaked at 14th according to Circana, and the physical release launched to a rather negligible 19th place later on. Final Fantasy 16 peaked at number 2 (behind Diablo 4). FF16 was the 16th best selling game in North America, the FF Pixel Remaster bundle (obviously) didn't come close to ranking.
The reputation of Final Fantasy 1 obviously counts more towards Final Fantasy 1 than FF16.
The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster launched as a PC exclusive. And given system requirements, to a much wider audience, yet FF2-6 sold on par or less to significantly less than FF16 - did they all bomb too?
And while we're on Steam Tracker, I'll also add that the average total playtime on Steam for FF16 is 57.5 hours, while the average playtime for FF2 is 5.1 hours and FF6 is 9.3 hours - according to Time To beat, that means FF16 falls above the total completion time of 38h 8m (59.5 Main + Extras) for the main story, while FF6 falls significantly below the 34 hours (40.5 Main + Extras) for the main story. How does this factor into your argument?
Your conclusion "therefore people want turn based games more than action" followed by a discounting the sales of FF16 because it was fans is a self defeating argument. With non-fans, action games sell better than turn based games.
I would guess that I'm a bigger fan of turn-based RPGs than you are given they've been my main genre for literally decades. The difference between you and I is that you likely shape your conclusions via confirmation bias - which is why you're misled. By that, I mean that you take some idea you want to be true, and then contrive a conclusion by looking at some circumstantial evidence, and ignore everything that doesn't follow to your conclusion.
Ff16 came with popularity and fans from the inception of ff1.
Action game ff16 sold 3.5 million. 500k was after launch split between console and PC so PC bombed and which means it's dead. That's not alot of copies in nearly 2 years.
It won't sell more compared to turn base pixel remaster which sold 5 million and will keep on selling cause people prefer turn base. Pixels been out longer and it still selling . Go figure
Not shaping anything. Mine is based on facts . Facts on when ff1 was released and sales released by square.
I thought this one was way better than 13 and 15, despite it being just a hack n slash with a FF skin (it's not a JRPG). The good thing is maybe they will make a turn based and smaller game after this, but it's Square Enix, so who knows.
Well those bars weren't especially high. :D
Yeah, single player mainline Final Fantasy sucks since 12, basically.
I thought 16 was fine but even then I don't think it's a good direction for the series to follow.
Just make a smaller game that is turn based. That's literally it.
I agree, it's one of my fav games of the generation. A bit overlong for a hack & slack with poor side quests, but the main story, characters and writing is a blast. Makes for an incredible 30hour core campaign... Combat needed a bit more depth
It was the shallow combat and very linear exploration that killed it for me. There were other issues with the game but those two were the worst
I suggest everyone to play Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. It’s a much better game overall.
I ended up buying this game pre-owned because by the time I got a PS5, it was going for £28 at CEX. Square Enix would have had my money if they’d released it on PC sooner.
FF was never a 10+ million series per release. Over time some did sell so much because re-released like a 100 times.
What turned me off on FF16 is not the combat, but the tone. Sure many FF have mature story telling, but there was also room for some typical Japanese goofiness I liked. This doesn't so much. First M-rated game did not help me thinks.
As I expected it barely sold a thing on PC. I have keep repeating it many times but if FF can't convince people to buy it on Playstation I don't why it will sell well on PC. Every JRPG that sold well on PC increased its popularity on Playstation first
Yes but this doesn't really equate to "go back to being PS only exclusive", not with how their strategy is, as well as how every other publisher is moving forward with multiplat releases.
This is also mostly to do with the fact that the majority of the FF userbase come from it's turn-based roots, and not every casual non-FF fan is also not entirely into TB combat, so that is also a dud for expecting 10+ million sellers like that.
SE also admitted that they want to stop with the timed exclusivity deals, so them going back on that now would only piss off people on other platforms, and trying to cite them as a "useless/insignificant" number isn't going to win anyone over.
Also as a last note, let's not kid ourselves, XVI's PC port wasn't exactly stellar performance wise and demanded a bit on the hardware end for PC, and you know what the current market is like for that kind of hw atm, it's not great.
I have a hard time believing a new mainline FF game tanked that hard just a week after launch. Sure the combat system was divisive, but geez. What were Rebirth's sales then????? SE won't even talk about how that game performed.
I remember saying when it was first talked about Remake being split into multiple games that the true success of it would only be felt when the second of the games is released. Remake sold (or was played) on the idea it's called "Final Fantasy VII Remake", when that does not deliver that simple promise, a lot of people just won't buy the sequel.
This was of course in nonsense discussions with people who claimed 13 was a single over arching story, instead of a single story with 2 sequels. 13-2 was never planned but 13 sold well for them to use the resources to make another, but 13-2 and 3 sold combined less than 13 did. That's terrible.
Meanwhile, Uncharted 2 sold 2 mil more than Uncharted 1 according to this very website.
I'd say FF7Rebirth so less than half of Remake.
Yes but there are also real time RPG's that sell a lot too.
It's just that SE royally sucks ass at trying to make both these days, almost like they are in their own mid-life crisis and have lost their own identity in the process.
We can have good turn based and real time RPG's, there is no Turn based>real time (which I hope none of you are thinking right now, because I want to make that clear).
FFXVI sold 3 million in the first week and then another 500k over nearly 2 years...
There are cool elements with XVI, but they dropped the ball on this one. It didn't feel like Final Fantasy, there wasn't anything emotional or passionate about the game. And outside of Clive and Cid (loved Cid), the characters are bland, boring and one note.
Amazing how poorly it sold, and some of us know why, but I'm saddened to see that the childish platform warring nonsense is still alive on this site, where people still harbour this incoherent, nonsensical "hate" for the other platforms, and think they are prophets in thinking Japanese companies should ignore everyone but Sony, like c'mon guys, you're supposed to be in the late 20's to 40's, grow the actual fuck up now, I'm getting really mentally tired of seeing some of you folks not manning up after all these years.
SE's battle systems for real time combat flat out suck, this isn't an argument, this is just a reality of the current situation. We've seen it via multiple titles of theirs, both FF and non-FF. They are mostly rooted within turn based tactics/turn based RPG's, and we all know this.
That being said, they can still do real time combat games, they just need to stop using the Ubisoft copy + paste approach, while also stopping the watering down of their real time combat mechanics. We can still see SE making real time and turn based games, there is no objective mental gymnastic response of "no, real time must die, only turn based", like some of you are heavily projecting.
SE is having it's very own mid-life identity crisis, and they know they need to settle down and sort their own mess out, instead of listening to opposing genre fans (because let's be honest, if half of you here had actual real power, gaming would just be turn based, and that'd really suck for those who do not like that genre).
For me it had nothing to do with paltform exclusivity. Combat which was suppose to be done by dmc combat director made it so shallow that it ruined the game. They had the opportunity to create the system where as you unlock eiklons through story progression, you then unlock all of its moves. You do that and you add a lot more HP to normal.enemies and the combo potential would have been off the charts!!. Instead we had a cap of 3 eiklons and 4 moved per eiklons!. Then the graphics outside of the cutscenes and eiklon battles were ugly and 1080p 30fps. Like wtf. Then it was the lack of rpg elements and ff elements. Map wss too linear for me. Hunt minigames was fun but too easy and far too short. Story was poorly written and predictable. The list goes on. It was an okay action game but a terrible ff game.
Speaking for myself, I probably would have got it if came out on Switch - but I understand it wouldn’t be the same game. I don’t (and won’t) be owning a PS5 and the only games I play on PC are sandbox simulations (like SimCity) and strategy (like Crusader Kings).
The game looked flashy and you could do a whole lot of cool moves. But you were never forced to use any of it. I honestly think if there were specific enemies you had to tackle with specific moves, the game would have improved a lot.
But I get that this was not the only area they could improve on. Story felt scattershot and a lot of threats going nowhere. Was not really invested in the drama at all.
I know people hate FF XVI, but for me is the best new release since IX. That's over 20 years.
The only thing I didn't liked was it's not an RPG. Even for a hack and slash the combat isn't good enough.
But everything else was amazing, I feel the good things deserve some recognition :(
I own this game with all the DLC stuff, only half way through it, this is my thoughts so far.
The story is really good, the graphics are good and the music is suberb.
But... the action and gameplay is just so average, its not DMC, ER, its not even a Neir etc. Its just so average it really hurts the game over, the combat and battles are not complex or difficult at all. At least Rebirth is amazing and my favorite FF game in a long long long time.
I came back to this because I realised we still need to take it with a decent grain of salt. No other sources, links to a tweet or even references to the exact financial briefing... Haven't been able to find anyone else reporting this.
Not that I doubt the figure but there is always room for mistranslations and such when translating japanese sources that haven't been proof checked
its only final fantasy game out of all ive played that i gave up on half way through and sold.. the frame rate out of combat is terrible, in combat it runs at 720p, way to many fetch quests that have to do to progress the story, wouldn't be so bad if had them as side activities PS5
This is one reason why I think Devs shouldn't force performance modes when the games were not made for it. I guaranteed you would of had a better experience if you just played the quality mode... But give players the choice and they think they can't deal with 30fps mode any more and instead are playing a blurry, inconsistent mess
Side quest was a hate crime in gaming..like I remember the first one was to deliver food to the table directly across from the guy that you take the quest from 🤣
Considering the game probably cost well over 50 million USD when taking production and marketing into account, these are not good numbers. Profitable? Possibly. But not what SE wanted.
Less than 500k on PC, the biggest platform in the entire solar system and that putting your games on it should exponentially increase sales, like some would make you believe.
Yeah I honestly thought this website of users had gotten past this really old stage by now, but I guess not...
It's not even console-style wars anymore, those are like quite literally over, but I also guess they didn't get that memo that we're on the ecosystem wars now? (I hate that I have to keep bringing that up).
Much later? No wanted wanted that crap game after watching it over a year on Playstation.
So PC release added fuck all to the sales , I thought multiplat was supposed to blast this pass gazillion units and save it from the disappointing sales....curious to see how much more miniscule a Xbox release would add to this numbers lol
If square enix was smart, they would add gamepass for this game on Xbox. It will do better there
That is crazy front loaded, clearly FF is only selling to an increasingly nostalgic core demographic at this point. They need to look at how to tackle this. Multiplform will not help much by itself because its clear with these numbers that non-fans are simply ignoring the games and the core fanbase is on Playstation. I suspect they need to:
-
Drop the numbered naming convention. FF16 would be named something like Final Fantasy and the Twin Flame.
-
Create a very unique fantasy world that stands out amongst all RPGs . 16 was kinda generic on the surface. VII has been beaten to death with spinoffs and fan service.
-
Create a more coherent, strategic battle system since ARPGS are a saturated market and the action direction doesn't seem to be broadening the franchises appeal.
-
Multiplatform- Xbox/PC/Playstation Day 1. Switch 2 within a year.... This will allow hype to maximise and even if initial benefits are weak outside of Japan, will eventually have a big benefit on that baseline.
- Smaller, more frequent entries?
Well yeah, that nostalgic audience is slowly leaving them.
7m with VII Remake to <3m with VII Rebirth :/
I also think some of this is lasting damage from FFXV. Easily the most hyped entry since X but do not think it left a great taste in peoples mouths. First offline entry I never finished.
I can completely understand that and while I have been able to get to the point of not buying a new FF games simply because they moved too far from what I want from the series (wish I'd had the balls with Dragon Age), I can recognise how exceptionally well made they are and why so many like them.
15, 16 and 7Rs seem to have their market but SquEnix seemingly chasing the mass appeal has at the same time made the series more generic a not what made it the top RPG in the world.
It seems Atlas and Persona and FromSoft and Souls have long since taken the crown and SquEnux seem unsure how to get that back.
Sad thing is, many of us, time and time again have said why the modern games aren't appealing for us, even if they do for a newer audience, I'm not entirely sure if FF can ever get the mass appeal back, yet you look at Monster Hunter Wilds sales and wonder perhaps? It's a game that in its series bare changes the format and has grown massively. Same with persona. FF changes and is seemingly losing out.
Also Monster Hunter doesn't try to please everyone. It knows what it wants to be, and sticks to that formula. Making small improvements here and there. It works. Whenever games try to catch "mass appeal" at the cost of its core fan base, things go bad from my experiance. Stick too your own niche if you have one your known for and good at.
You don't even have to look at other companies. Take Dragon Quest for example. It is basically always the same. Very generic fantasy (in a good way), lots of small local quests that over time expand to an overarching story, turn based battle system, only minor modernisations... and it sells gangbusters!
Yet for some reason Square Enix always tries to reinvent the wheel with Final Fantasy and they are failing for almost 15 years now...
Persona 5 + Persona 5 Royal sold 7.2m copies in 7 years and that was released over 3 console generations + PC + Switch. It was also super highly rated with OpenCritic scores higher than any recent FF game.
FF7 Remake might not have set the world alight but it managed 7m copies in 3 years + a big payout from Sony. The reality is that even a super successful highly rated game like Persona 5 wasn’t able to sell enough units to satisfy what Square Enix would have been looking for in sales.
If they were to make a turn based game they would likely need to seriously scale back the budget.
That was from that Tweet of "over 10m copies sold" of Persona 5 games back in 2023. Its gotta have sold some in 2024 and start of 2025. Turn based games can sell.
That also includes Persona 5 Strikers and Tactica
Yep.... so in late 2023, it was at like 8m (without including Strikers). With all of 2024, its got to be over 10m on its own now.
One can also speculate that FF7 Remake will have sold a lot more by 2029 too, that’s not really the point though
ARPG's are not an over-saturated market, what are you even on about?.
I haven't had a good, well rounded ARPG/ISO RPG in years.
I'm tired of turn based fans trying to act like they eat less, but they've actually been eating a buffet slowly over the years, while ARPG's suffer in quality.
WE can have ARPG's and ISO based ARPG's as well as turn based and turn based tactics RPG's, there doesn't need to be this god awful childish and arrogant spin of "let's just spam the ever loving crap out of TB RPG's and refuse to make any A/ISORPG's for years", because that's what we got when people dosed on the FPS genre, as well as the Souls sub-genre.
I do not want another repeat of that again, because you think that's how catering works, it's just not.
You know the whole souls-like genre is ARPG. Most Gacha/free to play games are. Most West RPGs are ARPGS. God of War is an Action RPG... Wu Kong, Dragons Dogma, Monster Hunter, Dragons Age Vielguard.. these are all ARPGS. You may not like them but compare it to AA-AAA turn based games and you pretty much have Atlus recent output and that is it.
It is a sub-genre of ARPG's with specific mechanics, mechanics not everyone likes to use (myself included).
Just because you see a market that has games, does not always mean every single person is going to be playing every single game within that given genre.
Think about it very carefully, Otter. Do you think I play every single ARPG in existence?, no, I play based on story, character, theme, mechanics and gameplay loop and "feel-factor" (how engaging the game can be).
I do not like Wu Kong, or Souls, or most of the metroidvanias. I've only played a handful of MH games, out of the entire span of it's existence.
I do not care how many there are, you do not get to decide when someone stops eating, that's not how this industry, or any other industry works, period. What you are doing is that of the selfish pov, where you think something is unjust, so you want other people to suffer, because they didn't like what you like, and that itself is hypocritical and selfish.
I was there when the FPS genre became "over-saturated", and yet I am still here today, still here playing other games from other genres, and still finding new things, but I am still left half empty with the genres I like most.
Only now I'm here, still half empty, now having you tell me I need to starve myself of more games I may like, so some other market I am barely interested in today, can become or even reach it's own over--saturated status, and for what?, so one group can feel like a king for a period of time?, that's stupid and arrogant.
A good chunk of you act like you think you know how markets work, but you really, really do not.
I've actually studied e-business, I've actually grown up around the multiple markets and industries FOR YEARS, studying them, looking at what makes them tick, looking at who was into what and why they left and for what reasons.
I look around me today and I see an ever growing group of people who are just fed up with current day politics seeping into games that do not need that kind of thoughtless rhetoric injected into said games, and as a result, those people are not buying those games, and are having to find something else instead, but it doesn't NEED to be like that.
At the end of the day, we do not need AAA this or AAAA that. All that matters is getting good games, games people like to play, not some shitty brand seal of approval or status rating some company gives a game.
There are RTS games I like that aren't even on EA's C&C status, but I don't care, just as long as I get RTS games I like to play, because that is all that matters, and we've seen what "AAA" is capable of, and it's not all sunshine and roses, and you know this very well, so don't act like you think AAA is premium all around, because it's not.
Idiots keep saying it's another souls less hack and slash devil may cry wannabe clearly shows they never tried the demo,
It's more than that,
Combat is fcken great and the story was phenomenal,
The so called fans want to be stuck in the past and not try something new,
Games need to evolve just like resident evil yes they had a hiccup along the way,
Squares biggest hiccup was 15 and the fans bitching for a turn based game lol
It's a very shallow combat and I finished the game. You can beat it two moves. That's the thing. On normal difficulty the game is so easy that you don't need to use much moves and you were allowed max 12 moves total so it's gets repetitive. Disappointing considering it was done by dmc combat director. What they should have done was , as you unlock eiklon via story progression, you then are able to use all the moves for the eiklon. That way you can play around with it better much like dmc .
Well pixel remasters sold 5 million copies. The combat in ff16 wasn't the worst part. The low 1080p on quality mode. Story was predictable and poorly written. The game was far too linear. It was barely and rpg. It lacked ff DNA . Magic was useless, no buffs or debuffs..what you got from armor was 1-2 secs added bonus which is pointless. Sidequest was a hate crime . No one wants to do sidequest to deliver cooked food lol
Graphics was mostly ugly. Only prerendered cutscenes and eiklon battles look good.. you could only handle Clive and no one else in the party. Even the items were lacking from.ff staple.
The only ff thing about the entire game was the music which it won awards for..
Characters were so unlikeable that they are not memorable. I didn't care for them and was happy when Clive died.
You may not like 15 but it sold more then 3 times of ff16
I would recommend you to play Persona 5 Strikers, some of the Ys games or some of the Souls games and then reevaluate if the combat in FF16 really was "fcken great".
There might be some enlightening experiences awaiting you. ;-)
I've always thought people claiming "they need to do multiplatorm" were wrong, and this is proof. The audience for FF is indeed on PlayStation, but that audience doesn't care less for an action game that looks like every western game out there - and the new audience they tried to attract didn't care either.
They really need to go lower budget and go back to JRPG roots. Octopah Traveler must have cost pennies to make and sold just as much, so it made huge profits compared to this!
I want to bet with you that Pixel Remaster sold better on Nintendo than on PlayStation.
Wouldn't be surprised at all. Final Fantasy started on Nintendo and is destined to return there soon.
I said a few times that more than platforms chosen, it was the output that needed to be changed
I hope SE learns the lesson here.
So glad Square has seen the light and want to avoid exclusive contracts moving forward.
Do you really think xbox users would have saved this joke of a jrpg? Oh god what you have to read from console warriors.
It's not just Xbox. It's keeping it off PC for a period of time killing any hype for the game.
Sales come from selling them at the peak of thier marketing not after. FF16 could have sold alot more on PC but time exclusively kilked it.
Then why did ghost of tsushima reached 72,000 concurrent players on steam 4 years after its original release on ps4, while ff xvi could reach even 30,000 concurrent players on steam less than 2 years after its original release?
Every game will have different metrics. Zombie game vs JRPG etc.
A game releasing at the same time on all platforms at the peak of its marketing campaigns will ultimately sell better. Unless they remarket the game, yet that's expensive and most publishers won't bother.
And you're not a console warrior? This is easy, it's neither one or the other, but certainly a late pc release means people can wait before committing to buy and if over time the cat is out of the bag that the game is of poor entertainment value, they will just skip! Same goes for Xbox or Switch.
Assuming that every copy sold was for the PS5 and Xbox was at half the market share of PS, that would still put the game at only about 5.25 million. That's still terrible for a Final Fantasy game, and that number is probably quite generous for Xbox. Many sales were certainly missed because of the lack of an Xbox release, but there is zero chance Xbox would have saved the game.
Selling more is still selling more. You just never know how much it could have sold if released on all 3 platforms at the same time.
True, could've been anything between exactly 0 and 8 billion more copies. You never know!
We definitely know, it won't be 0.
OK, so anything between 1 and 8 billion then? Or do you actually know some range despite never knowing?
The point is it will sell more.
Of course, but almost certainly not save it, unless Square Enix had really low expectations to begin with, but with a mainline Final Fantasy game, that would be strange.
Is "seen the light" a hidden code for "Sony cut off the money supply due to disappointing sales and no other investor wants to put money into a franchise that is being actively killed by its own publisher due to poor management choices to chase fleeting casual player trends so this is the last straw for Square Enix to grab to try and save the franchise"?