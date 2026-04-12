EA Sports FC 26 Tops the Swiss Charts, Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 Takes 2nd - Sales

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EA Sports FC 26 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 13th week of 2026.

Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 is up four spots to second place and Minecraft is up one spot to third place. Super Mario Bros. Wonder fell two spots to fourth place, while Pokémon Legends Z-A is up two spots to fifth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up three spots to sixth place.

Crimson Desert fell two spots to seventh place Pokémon Pokopia fell from third to 10th place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Nintendo Switch Sports re-entered the top 10 in eighth and ninth places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: EA Sports FC 26 Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 Minecraft Super Mario Bros. Wonder Pokémon Legends Z-A Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Crimson Desert Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch Sports Pokémon Pokopia Previous week - Week 13, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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