INDUSTRIA 2 Launches April 15 for PC - News

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Publisher Headup Games and developer Bleakmill announced the narrative first-person shooter, INDUSTRIA 2, will launch for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on April 15.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Story

Years after the events of the prequel INDUSTRIA, Nora is stuck in a parallel dimension, far away from home. Trapped between machine-built walls, she survives alone in an abandoned chapel near the coast.

Just before she can evade the hostile parallel dimension and return home to 1989 East-Berlin, a chain of unforeseen consequences pull her back into the pulsating heart of the artificial intelligence ATLAS.

Nora soon comes to the realization that she cannot evade her past and must face the haunting responsibility that lies within it – her involvement in the creation of the uncontrollable A.I.

Features:

Immersive, slow paced gameplay: Physics-based interaction, crafting and a diegetic inventory ground the gameplay in the game environments

Physics-based interaction, crafting and a diegetic inventory ground the gameplay in the game environments A hero's journey: A narrative FPS to its core, where you'll meet memorable characters and progress through a touching story

A narrative FPS to its core, where you'll meet memorable characters and progress through a touching story Unique setting: Industrial decay in a vast boreal nature meets otherworldly sprawling machine structures

Industrial decay in a vast boreal nature meets otherworldly sprawling machine structures Upgradable weapons: Upgrade five weapons with various attachments like silencers, extended magazines or special attacks

Upgrade five weapons with various attachments like silencers, extended magazines or special attacks Robot body horror: Vivid machine oil spilling and body dismemberment lead to intense firefights

Vivid machine oil spilling and body dismemberment lead to intense firefights Compact Indie Experience: A 4-6 hour long filler free journey made by a passionate small indie team

A 4-6 hour long filler free journey made by a passionate small indie team Cinematic audio: Full voiceover, dynamic music and detailed sound design are merged together by real-time audio reflection through Wwise

Full voiceover, dynamic music and detailed sound design are merged together by real-time audio reflection through Wwise Next-gen visuals: Carefully crafted assets are empowered by Unreal Engine 5's fully dynamic lighting engine Lumen

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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