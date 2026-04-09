Graveyard Keeper 2 Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC - News

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Publisher tinyBuild and developer Lazy Bear Games have announced Graveyard Keeper 2 for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

You are the Grand Inquisitor now! Restore the Town and lead your undead army into battle to save the realm from a zombie apocalypse. Welcome to Graveyard Keeper 2—the sequel to the original, unhinged classic!

Manage your own medieval graveyard.

Automate your production like never before.

Lead your zombie army into battle and fortify the Town against the undead.

Rebuild The Town and milk its residents for maximum profits.

A world full of unhinged humor, grotesque characters and a twisted story.

Manage, Grind, Automate

Build and manage your own medieval graveyard. Harvest as much flora, fauna, and human remains as you can to build extraordinary machinery, automate production, and expand your graveyard for pure profit.

Save the Kingdom

Become the Inquisitor and lead your undead army into battle to save the Kingdom from a zombie apocalypse. Build towers and fortifications, craft powerful armor and weapons, arm and train your not-so-smart troops, and slash your way to victory!

Rebuild the Town—For Profits

Help the townsfolk restore their homes and turn their problems into revenue. Help the townsfolk rebuild their homes and complete quests throughout the city, as your undead workers take care of the heavy lifting behind the scenes. With zombie-based automation and structured systems, you can transform local efforts into a scalable and profitable operation.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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