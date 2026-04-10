Professor Layton and the New World of Steam Launches in Late 2026 for Switch 2, Switch, PS5, and PC - News

/ 557 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Level-5 announced the puzzle fantasy adventure game, Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam in late 2026.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

One year after the events of Professor Layton and the Unwound Future, a new story begins.

The setting is Steam Bison, a town in America—a wondrous new world that has surpassed even London in its rapid development, all powered by revolutionary steam technology.

A mysterious incident in Steam Bison soon draws Professor Layton and Luke into their next great adventure.

Puzzles by QuizKnock

Led by Quiz King of Tokyo University, Takuji Izawa, QuizKnock is a media platform that brings together entertainment and knowledge. Guided by the concept of “Learning Starts with Fun,” it shares daily articles and videos designed to spark curiosity and open the door to new discoveries. Its YouTube channel has over 2.34 million subscribers as of September 2024.

Voice Actors

Professor Hershel Layton (voiced by Yo Oizumi)

Professor of Archaeology at Gressenheller University. A leading authority on puzzles, he’s widely known across London for solving countless mysteries. Until a year ago, he was rarely seen without his assistant, Luke.

Luke Triton (voiced by Mio Imada)

A boy who has stood by Professor Layton’s side through countless mysteries. Currently lives in America due to family circumstances. His love of puzzles remains as strong as ever, and his knack for solving everyday mysteries around town has earned him the nickname “Great Detective Luke.”

Elinora Allinston (voiced by Riho Yoshioka)

The younger of the twin sisters from the wealthy Allinston family. Though gentle and refined, she has a deep passion for invention and is a skilled mechanic in her own right, capable of repairing all manner of machinery.

Elida Allinston (voiced by Riho Yoshioka)

The elder of the twin sisters from the wealthy Allinston family. Wise and dependable, she carries herself with greater maturity than Elinora. She is studying to become a stage actress, and her talent is already well regarded throughout the town.

Eggmuffin Sonder (voiced by Mahiro Takasugi)

He is the town’s leading inventor and has been instrumental in Steam Bison’s rapid growth. Fully devoted to his craft, he spends his days tinkering away on useful inventions that have earned him the town’s trust.

Bolt Allinston (voiced by Shinya Kote)

The wealthiest man in Steam Bison and an ambitious figure driving its rapid development. A major landowner and effectively the town’s mayor, he also serves as chairman of its governing body—the Gilded Council.

Sheriff Bobsley (voiced by Koichi Yamadera)

The town’s justice-driven sheriff, fully devoted to keeping it safe. Quick to act and slow to think, he often charges headfirst into trouble. He rides a steam bike around town and likes to play up a slightly rough-around-the-edges persona.

Falcon (voiced by Akio Otsuka)

An eagle named Falcon who takes offense at being mistaken for a vulture. He spends his days soaring over Steam Bison, gathering treasures.

Mystella (voiced by Michaela Wako Sato)

A cheerful, fashion-forward girl who runs the town’s fortune-telling house. She keeps track of the puzzles that Layton and his companions have yet to solve. Never seen without her crystal ball, the true extent of her fortune-telling abilities remains a mystery.

New Features:

Mode: Coin Radar

World Map

Updated Movement

Puzzles That Help the Town Grow

New Companion Characters

Cutscenes in Full 3D

Mouse Support (excluding Nintendo Switch)

Game Features:

Puzzles Meet Invention

Solve Puzzles to Progress the Story

Interactive Puzzle Solving

A Town Fueled by Invention

Set in America

The Town Hides a Great Mystery

Mystery Layton and Luke Reunite

A Host of Unique Characters

Puzzles:

Puzzle Design by QuizKnock

The Most Puzzles in Series History

Puzzle Hints

Hint Coins

Touch Controls

Memo for Puzzle-solving

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles