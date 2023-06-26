Final Fantasy XVI Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts With Sales Down 74% Compared to FFXV - Sales

Final Fantasy XVI has debuted first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending June 24, 2023.

Retail launch sales for Final Fantasy XVI are 74 percent lower than 2016's Final Fantasy XV. It should be noted, digital sales have grown since 2016 and Final Fantasy XV released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, while Final Fantasy XVI is only available on the PlayStation 5. Plus, the install base for the PS4 in 2016 is higher than the PS5 is right now.

Final Fantasy XVI had the fifth biggest launch at retail in the UK of 2023, behind The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and the remake of Resident Evil 4.

Sonic Origins Plus is the one other new title in the top 10 with it debuting in third place. The Nintendo Switch version accounted for 52 of the sales, followed by the PS5 at 29 percent, the Xbox Series X|S version at 11 percent, and the PS4 version at nine percent. To note, the Switch tends to perform better at retail, while the Xbox performs better digitally.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is up two spots to fourth place, while F1 23 in its second week drops to fifth place with sales down 51 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Final Fantasy XVI - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sonic Origins Plus - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 F1 23 God of War: Ragnarök Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Diablo IV Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

