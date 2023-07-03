Final Fantasy XVI Debuts on the French Charts - Sales

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 24, 2023, according to SELL. The Deluxe Edition debuted in third place.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) is down one spot to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up from fifth to fourth place. F1 23 (PS5) dropped three spots to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Final Fantasy XVI Final Fantasy XVI Deluxe Edition F1 23

Xbox Series X|S

Diablo IV Cross-Gen Pack F1 23 Diablo IV

PS4 F1 23 Hogwarts Legacy Diablo IV Cross-Gen Pack Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe PC Microsoft Flight Simulator Minecraft Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

