Final Fantasy XVI Debuts on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 354 Views
Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 24, 2023, according to SELL. The Deluxe Edition debuted in third place.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) is down one spot to second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up from fifth to fourth place. F1 23 (PS5) dropped three spots to fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Final Fantasy XVI Deluxe Edition
- F1 23
Xbox Series X|S
- Diablo IV Cross-Gen Pack
- F1 23
- Diablo IV
- F1 23
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Diablo IV Cross-Gen Pack
- Hogwarts Legacy
- FIFA 23
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Minecraft
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.