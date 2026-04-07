Call of the Elder Gods Launches May 12 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - News

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Publisher Kwalee and developer Out of the Blue Games announced the puzzle adventure game, Call of the Elder Gods, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on May 12.

View the launch date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

All is not well at Miskatonic University. Professor Harry Everhart tries to ignore the shadows flitting at the corners of his vision, while student Evangeline Drayton is haunted with impossible dreams of an artifact uncovered a decade ago. In their search for answers, the pair will uncover revelations more ancient than anyone could have imagined.

Journey to the far corners of the Earth and unearth ancient horrors in this Lovecraftian narrative puzzle adventure and sequel to 2020’s critically acclaimed Call of the Sea.

Shocking Secrets

Call of the Sea’s object and observation-based puzzles return with new depth. Scour richly-rendered environments for clues. Swap between Harry and Evangeline to solve complex, multi-part problems across time and space. Choose your own difficulty level with toggle-able hints, icons, and journal entries. For a true challenge, dare to read the Occult Books scattered about the world and meet new, reality-warping enigmas.

Dizzying Marvels

Harry and Evangeline’s journey takes them from the firelit libraries of a New England mansion to the red sands of the Australian outback, through frozen wastelands and otherworldly cities out of time, all stunningly rendered in Unreal Engine 5 and featuring a soundtrack by multi-award-winning returning composer Eduardo De La Iglesia.

A Shadow Out of Time

Follow Harry Everhart and Evangeline Drayton as they search for the truth about their missing loved ones and come face-to-face with beings beyond their understanding. Inspired by H.P. Lovecraft’s The Shadow out of Time, Call of the Elder Gods features a fully voice-acted story of grief, family, and sanity, starring returning talents Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man, Arcane, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth) and Cissy Jones (Firewatch, Starfield, Baldur’s Gate III).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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