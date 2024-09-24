FC 25 Pre-Orders Top the Steam Charts, Frostpunk 2, God of War Ragnarok, and FFXVI Debut - Sales

/ 657 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Pre-orders for EA Sports FC 25 have taken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 39, 2024, which ended September 24, 2024.

There were three new releases in the top 10 this week. Frostpunk 2 debuted in fourth place, God of War Ragnarök came in fifth place, and Final Fantasy XVI took sixth place.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Steam Deck dropped one spot to second and third places, respectively. Black Myth: Wukong fell four spots to seventh place.

Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, and Call of Duty re-entered the top 10 in eighth, ninth, and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

EA Sports FC 25 - Pre-orders Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Steam Deck Frostpunk 2 - NEW God of War Ragnarök - NEW Final Fantasy XVI - NEW Black Myth: Wukong Cyberpunk 2077 Elden Ring Call of Duty

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

EA Sports FC 25 - Pre-orders Counter-Strike 2 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Steam Deck Frostpunk 2 - NEW God of War Ragnarök - NEW Final Fantasy XVI - NEW Black Myth: Wukong Apex Legends PUBG: Battlegrounds

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles