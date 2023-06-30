Final Fantasy XVI Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 338 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Final Fantasy XVI has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 25, 2023.

Crash Team Rumble debuted in ninth place.

Battlefield 2042 re-entered the top 10 in second place and Diablo IV after two weeks at the top fell two spots to third place. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom dropped from second to fourth place and FIFA 23 is up one spot to fifth place.

Grand Theft Auto V is up from seventh to sixth place and NBA 2K23 fell three spots to seventh place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell from fifth to eighth place and Hogwarts Legacy is down two spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

Final Fantasy XVI - NEW Battlefield 2042 Diablo IV The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom FIFA 23 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K23 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Crash Team Rumble - NEW Hogwarts Legacy

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles