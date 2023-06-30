Final Fantasy XVI Debuts in 1st on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Final Fantasy XVI has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 18, 2023.

Crash Team Rumble debuted in fifth place.

Diablo IV after two weeks at the top fell dropped to second place. Grand Theft Auto V remained in third place, while FIFA 23 re-entered the top 10 in fourth place.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom dropped one to sixth place and Hogwarts Legacy is down from sixth to seventh place. NBA 2K23 fell four spots to eighth place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Fallout 4 re-entered the top 10 in ninth and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Final Fantasy XVI - NEW Diablo IV Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 23 Crash Team Tumble - NEW The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Fallout 4

