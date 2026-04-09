Monster Hunter Stories 3, Pokemon Pokopia, and More Debut on the German Charts for March 2026 - Sales

/ 259 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The list of the best-selling games in Germany for March 2026 have been released via game.de.

Resident Evil Requiem remained in first place in its second month, while EA Sports FC 26 remained in second place.

There were four new releases in the top 20 with Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection as the top new release as it debuted in seventh place. Pokémon Pokopia debuted in ninth place, WWE 2K26 debuted in 12th place, and Life is Strange: Reunion debuted in 20th place.

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare re-entered the top 20 in third and fourth places, respectively. Grand Theft Auto V dropped two spots to fifth place, while Star Wars Jedi: Survivor shot up 10 spots to sixth place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 fell three spots to eighth place and Hogwarts Legacy was down four spots to 10th place. Resident Evil 3 re-entered the top 10 in 11th place, The Crew Motorfest fell four spots to 13th place, and A Way Out tumbled seven spots to 14th place.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles