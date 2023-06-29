Final Fantasy XVI Debuts on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 106K, PS5 Sells 85K, XS Sells 9K - Sales

/ 573 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 336,027 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending June 25, 2023.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) dropped one spot to second place with sales of 25,155 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down one spot to third place with sales of 8,066 units.

Minecraft (NS) dropped from third to fourth place with sales of 6,166 units and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is down from fourth to fifth place with sales of 6,156 units.

Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet (NS) is up two spots to sixth place with sales of 4,901 and Splatoon 3 (NS) is up two spots to seventh place with sales of 4,597 units.

Nine of the top 10 games are for the Nintendo Switch, while one is for the PlayStation 5.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 105,990 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 85,385 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 8,727 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 2,427 units, and the 3DS sold 33 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 336,027 (New) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 25,155 (1,697,225) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,066 (5,344,544) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,166 (3,171,606) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,156 (1,107,323) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 4,901 (5,058,457) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,597 (4,043,435) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,282 (5,219,828) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,231 (3,45,063) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3,531 (2,216,142)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 – 71,415 (3,273,600) Switch OLED Model – 66,375 (4,901,166) Switch – 20,941 (19,397,865) Switch Lite – 18,674 (5,367,382) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 13,970 (529,583) Xbox Series S – 8,448 (267,959) PlayStation 4 – 2,427 (7,879,375) Xbox Series X – 279 (201,789) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 33 (1,191,814)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles