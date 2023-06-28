Final Fantasy XVI Ships 3 Million Units - Sales

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XVI has surpassed three million units shipped worldwide in about a week. The figure includes digital sales.

"We’re delighted to announce we’ve shipped and digitally sold 3 million copies of Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5," reads a tweet from the official Final Fantasy XVI Twitter account. "Thank you for your support!"

This figure is down from Final Fantasy VII Remake, which shipped 3.5 million units in three days, as well as Final Fantasy XV, which shipped five million units in its first day. It should be noted, the PS5 has a much smaller install base than the PS4 did when Final Fantasy VII Remake launched, as well as the PS4 and Xbox One combined when Final Fantasy XV released.

We’re delighted to announce we’ve shipped and digitally sold 3 million copies of Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5. Thank you for your support! #FF16 pic.twitter.com/8YGfo1RXyV — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) June 28, 2023

Final Fantasy XVI launched for PlayStation 5 on June 22.

