Final Fantasy XVI Ships 3 Million Units
Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XVI has surpassed three million units shipped worldwide in about a week. The figure includes digital sales.
"We’re delighted to announce we’ve shipped and digitally sold 3 million copies of Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5," reads a tweet from the official Final Fantasy XVI Twitter account. "Thank you for your support!"
This figure is down from Final Fantasy VII Remake, which shipped 3.5 million units in three days, as well as Final Fantasy XV, which shipped five million units in its first day. It should be noted, the PS5 has a much smaller install base than the PS4 did when Final Fantasy VII Remake launched, as well as the PS4 and Xbox One combined when Final Fantasy XV released.
We’re delighted to announce we’ve shipped and digitally sold 3 million copies of Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5. Thank you for your support! #FF16 pic.twitter.com/8YGfo1RXyV— FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) June 28, 2023
Final Fantasy XVI launched for PlayStation 5 on June 22.
I'm guessing Square Enix isn't panicking anymore lol, glad it's selling this well, also pretty impressive that around 1/10 of people who have a ps5 also have FF16
Great numbers,
Ps5 exclusive only if people are panicking that it got outsold by ffxv and ff7's large ps4 installbase
Faster than RE7 and as fast as RE8 and RE4R, so a good return to form for the franchise. Will likely get to ~ 10M like those games.
eeerrrr actually it is about the same, first week for them is on launch weekend that is 2-3 days.
Wait, shipped? SE has notoriously overshipped before, so I doubt it’s at 3M in sales.
Still, very solid for the install base. Fastest selling PS5 exclusive.
That's how every developer reports sales, though. And most nowadays are digital so yeah.
Solid sales, I haven't picked it up yet, still playing Zelda TOTK. I'm sure I'll grab it at some point this year.
Its amazing and the best part is that with all the previews they didn't really spoil anything.
Great sales, make me less concerned about the game flopping
Is this enough to recover development costs?
Alongside with the big bag of money they got from Sony, the game should sell enough this year to at least break even and the legs will lead to profit.
Sony liked gave a good incentive for exclusivity, and considering it is the biggest exclusive launch for PS5 and 6th ever on Playstation this should be considered a great number.