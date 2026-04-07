Xbox Game Pass Adds Kiln, Hades II, Vampire Crawlers, and More - News

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Microsoft has announced 17 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Kiln, Hades II, Vampire Crawlers, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Replaced, DayZ, Endless Legend 2, FBC: Firebreak, Planet Coaster 2, Tiny Bookshop, Football Manager 26 PC, Football Manager 26 Console, The Thaumaturge, EA Sports NHL 26, Little Rocket Lab, and Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Final Fantasy IV (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 7

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Dive into a classic RPG with Final Fantasy IV. The Kingdom of Baron begins to attack the surrounding countries. Cecil the dark knight joins forces with Kain the dragoon, Rosa the white mage, Rydia the summoner, and more to fight against Baron.

Coming Soon

DayZ (PC) – April 8

Now on PC, joining Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Essential, PC Game Pass

The post-soviet country of Chernarus is struck by an unknown virus, turning the majority population into frenzied infected in this open world zombie survival game. Fighting over resources has bred a hostile mentality among survivors, driving what’s left of humanity to collapse. You are one of the few immune to the virus – how far will you go to survive?

Endless Legend 2 (Game Preview) (PC) – April 8

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Lead your people to victory on an ever-evolving world in this strategy game featuring asymmetric factions led by powerful heroes. Build your empire, wield political influence, and raise grand armies to wage war in a race to uncover dark secrets buried within the planet.

FBC: Firebreak (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 8

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

A cooperative first-person shooter set within a mysterious federal agency under assault by otherworldly forces. As a years-long siege on the agency’s headquarters reaches its boiling point, only Firebreak — the Bureau’s most versatile unit — has the gear and the guts to plunge into the building’s strangest crises, restore order, contain the chaos, and fight to reclaim control.

Planet Coaster 2 (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 9

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Build and customize thrilling roller coasters and incredible water slides, manage the ultimate theme park experience, and share your epic creations. Are you ready to ride the wave?

Tiny Bookshop (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 10

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Leave everything behind and open a tiny bookshop by the sea in this cozy narrative management game. Stock your tiny bookshop with different books and items, set up shop in scenic locations, and run your cozy second-hand bookshop while getting to know the locals.

Football Manager 26 (PC) – April 13

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

New foundations set the stage for you to define your football destiny. Built on the Unity engine, FM26 is the legacy redefined, and where storytelling evolves, placing you at the heart of the beautiful game. A reimagined interface and more immersive matchday experience bring you closer to the action and combines to elevate every decision and match-defining moment.

Football Manager 26 Console (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 13

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Delivering effortless, instinctive console control, a redesigned user interface combines with the most immersive matchday experience in series history to bring you closer to every match-defining moment. Build your superstar squad with new transfer tools and bring your footballing vision to life through innovations that deliver enhanced tactical realism.

Hades II (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 14

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Battle beyond the Underworld in Hades II, an action-packed, endlessly replayable roguelike dungeon crawler rooted in the Underworld of Greek myth. As the immortal Princess, explore a bigger, deeper mythic world and vanquish the Titan of Time as the story reacts to your every setback and accomplishment.

Replaced (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 14

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available day one with Xbox Game Pass! Can an AI become human? Expose the sinister secrets of Phoenix Corp as R.E.A.C.H., an AI trapped in a human body. Set in an alternate 1980s America, navigate a dark cyberpunk thriller in this cinematic 2.5D platformer blending narrative exploration with fluid, free-flow action.

The Thaumaturge (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 14

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

The Thaumaturge is a character-driven RPG with a rich story, morally ambiguous choices, and turn-based combat. In a city on the brink of change, use your mystical powers to read emotions, uncover motives, and command folklore-inspired demons — while resisting the temptation of your own pride.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – April 16

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered modernizes the 2006 Game of the Year with all new stunning visuals and refined gameplay. Explore the vast landscape of Cyrodiil like never before and stop the forces of Oblivion from overtaking the land.

EA Sports NHL 26 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – April 16

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Get ready to take to the ice and play like a superstar when NHL 26 joins EA Play on April 16. Experience Ice Q 2.0 powered by NHL Edge data, a reimagined Be A Pro mode, and HUT seasons. Also, Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to grab an EA Play Supercharge Bundle for NHL 26 until May 16 and enjoy a 10% discount on EA digital purchases as part of their subscription.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 17

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare redefined the iconic series with a visceral, grounded campaign inspired by modern global conflict, alongside an immersive Multiplayer experience and intense cooperative Special Ops missions. Featuring fluid gunplay and cinematic storytelling, this entry delivers a bold take on Modern Warfare.

Little Rocket Lab (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 21

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Little Rocket Lab is a cozy, machine building RPG. You play as Morgan, an aspiring engineer! Head home to St. Ambroise to help complete your family’s dream-building a rocket. Help the locals with new machines, be creative, and become the ultimate engineer! That rocket isn’t going to build itself!

Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – April 21

Now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

Miho steps into the pantry to fetch a potato for his grandma and falls into a magical world full of wonders. Meet quirky characters, venture through the depths of South America, and learn the importance of the things we pass along in this unforgettable emotional narrative adventure

Vampire Crawlers (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 21

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available day one on Xbox Game Pass! From the creators of Vampire Survivors, Vampire Crawlers turns the thrill of Survivors into a hyper turn‑based, rogue-lite card‑driven blobber. Build busted decks, explore familiar dungeons, and unleash world‑ending combos. Either take your time and be tactical or play turns as fast as you humanly can: The outcome is always accurate!

Kiln (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – April 23

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available day one on Xbox Game Pass!Kiln is a pottery power‑fantasy celebrating both Creativity and Destruction—the pleasure of making beautiful things, then smashing them to smithereens. Create your pot, grab your friends, and throw down in online arenas, where the ceramic creations you sculpt become the bodies you bring into battle.

Game Pass Essential subscribers can look forward to two more games coming to the library on April 8.

Fight together with your friends against the forces of Chaos and Skaven in Warhammer Vermintide 2 (Cloud and Console) or endure a post-apocalyptic world populated by frenzied infected and other survivors in DayZ (PC).

In Case You Missed It

Easy Delivery Co. (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – March 26

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

Easy Delivery Co. is a relaxing driving game with strange secrets. Chill out, make deliveries and get to know the mysterious residents of this scenic mountain town, all while earning well below minimum wage.

Super Meat Boy 3D (Cloud, Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – March 31

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

The latest game in the iconic indie platforming series is coming to consoles and PC. Be prepared to die, die, and die again as you jump into the next dimension with Super Meat Boy 3D!

NBA 2K26 (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – April 3

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Pick up and play NBA 2K26 with Xbox Game Pass to hit the court with your favorite NBA teams and compete against friends in Play Now. Experience an all-new immersive MyCareer storyline on New Gen consoles, manage a star-studded lineup in MyTeam, and climb the ranks in The City.

Game Updates

Dome Keeper (Multiplayer Update) (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – April 13

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Explore the world of Dome Keeper with friends with the multiplayer update! Defend your dome together in four player co-op, or go versus in a battle to survive the longest or deliver the most resources.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 03 – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Take on the extreme with new Maps, Modes, and Weapons. Brave the frigid winds and take cover under the massive satellites of Beacon or take your chances in the close quarters of a moving submarine in Abyss. In Zombies, the new Ashwood Survival Map will test players’ skill.

In-Game Benefits

Microsoft Bubble (PC) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, Game Pass Essential, PC Game Pass

Pop into classic arcade-style action in Microsoft Bubble. Line up precision shots, stack power-ups, and blast tricky blockers to clear the board before your moves run out. Test your skills across endless levels, complete missions, and earn Achievements—perfect for a quick break or a high-score run.

World of Warships (PC) – April 9

Immerse yourself in thrilling naval battles and assemble an armada of over 600 ships from the first half of the 20th century — from stealthy destroyers to gigantic battleships. Change the look of your ship, choose upgrades to suit your play style, and go into battle with other players! See all the player benefits you get here.

Albion Online (Cloud and Console) – April 21

Now on Cloud and Console, joining Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

Albion Online is a sandbox MMORPG where every player choice shapes the world. Explore, gather, craft, and conquer while forging alliances. Game Pass subscribers can unlock an exclusive Green Knight vanity and mount, 100,000 Fame, 3 days of Premium status, and 3000 Victory Emote charges.

Leaving April 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon. Jump back in to tie up any loose ends or save up to 20% off your purchase to keep the fun going!

Ashen (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Terra Invicta (Game Preview) (PC)

From the pitch, to a tiny bookshop, or even in Hell, there are all sorts of places you might find yourself playing next. Let us know where you’ll be off to next – we’re listening over at Game Pass and Xbox. Talk to you soon!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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