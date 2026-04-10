Enter the Gungeon Sales Top 13 Million, Cult of the Lamb Tops 7 Million, Quarantine Zone Tops 1 Million - Sales

/ 266 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Devolver Digital in its Investor Presentation 2025 Results has provided sales update for several of its games through March 2026.

Enter the Gungeon has sold over 13 million units, Cult of the Lamb has sold over seven million units, and Quarantine Zone: The Last Check has sold over one million units.

Enter the Gungeon released for the PlayStation 4 and PC in April 2016, for the Xbox One in April 2017, for the Nintendo Switch in December 2017, and for iOS and Android in August 2025.

Cult of the Lamb released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in August 2022, and for iOS and Android in December 2025.

Quarantine Zone: The Last Check released for PC in January 2026.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles