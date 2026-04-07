Cyberpunk 2077 to Get PS5 Pro Update on April 8 - News

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CD Project RED announced the PlayStation 5 Pro update for Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on April 8.

Read details on the PS5 Pro enhancements below:

We wanted to make the most of the PlayStation 5 Pro’s cutting-edge technology by bringing 4K visuals, powered-up performance, advanced ray tracing, and more to the Cyberpunk 2077 experience. The goal was to bring the very best out of both the hardware and our game to make Night City shine as brightly as possible. With Cyberpunk 2077 currently available in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, anyone who owns a PlayStation 5 Pro can experience this enhanced version of our action role-playing game and fight to become a cyberpunk legend.

Let’s talk specifically about how this update enhances players’ experience, starting with PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR). This tech goes through each pixel, one by one, and upscales it using advanced artificial intelligence. The result is incredible, with every inch of Night City—every thermal katana, every gonk on the street, every supercharged sports car—coming to life.

Next is an upgrade to our ray tracing technology. Lighting is a key pillar of the Cyberpunk 2077 aesthetic—the way Night City lights up as day turns to dusk, when the streets glow under the oppressive neon signage of megacorps, is part of the entire visual identity of this world. With the PlayStation 5 Pro Update, we implemented BVH8 (8-way Bounding Volume Hierarchy) support to implement ray-traced lighting, shadows, and reflections, bringing the lighting even closer to our artistic vision for this world. Imagine the sunlight catching off the front fairing of your Yaiba Kusanagi CT-3X as you park up, depart down a mysterious dark alley, and uncover secrets glowing under neon light. Players’ overall immersion in the world of Cyberpunk 2077 gets a serious boost from PlayStation 5 Pro.

Speaking of ray tracing, more power also means more options. We know players have different priorities while gaming, so are happy to offer three distinct PlayStation 5 Pro modes that allow everyone to unlock an experience that suits them. Ray Tracing Pro enables all available ray tracing enhancements, delivering the most visually advanced version of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 5 Pro. This includes ray-traced reflections, ambient occlusion, skylight, shadows, and emissive lighting, all active while Cyberpunk 2077 targets 40 frames per second on variable refresh rate-enabled displays or 30 frames per second otherwise.

On the other end of the spectrum, Performance mode focuses on delivering the highest possible frame rate for fast and fluid gameplay. On displays with VRR, Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 5 Pro reaches up to 90 frames per second while maintaining high image fidelity. And finally, for those seeking the best of both, we designed Ray Tracing mode as the sweet spot between visuals and performance. It features select ray tracing enhancements while maintaining a smooth 60 frames per second, meaning improvements across the board.

We’re incredibly excited to bring this update to our players on PlayStation 5 Pro. The Cyberpunk 2077 community has been nothing short of incredible over the last five years, and we know many people have been keeping their fingers crossed for this update. Plus, with Cyberpunk 2077 currently available at no extra cost to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members through the Games Catalog, we’re hoping to welcome some new legends into Night City too.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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