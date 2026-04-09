PS5 and Xbox Series vs PS4 and Xbox One Sales Comparison - February 2026 - Sales

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The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with the combined aligned sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched in November 2020, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

PS5 and Xbox Series X|S vs PS4 and Xbox One Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 376,047 - PS4 & XOne

Gap change over last 12 months: 6,761,448 - PS4 & XOne

Total Lead: 16,413,867 - PS4 & XOne

Total Combined PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales: 125,473,902

Total Combined PS4 and Xbox One Sales: 141,887,769

In February 2026, the gap grew in favor of the combined sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in the last month by 0.38 million units.

In the last 12 months, the PS4 and Xbox One has sold 6.76 million units more than the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are currently behind by 16.41 million units.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in their first 64 months sold a combined 125.47 million units, while the PS4 and Xbox One have sold a combined 141.89 million units. Month 64 is February 2026 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, while for the PS4 and Xbox One it is February 2019.

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One sold a combined 175.16 million units lifetime. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are 49.69 million units behind lifetime sales of the PS4 and Xbox One.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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