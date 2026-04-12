Starfield Races up to 3rd on the UK Retail Charts Following PS5 Release - Sales

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by, posted 6 hours ago

Resident Evil Requiem has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending April 11, 2026.

This week saw the release of Starfield on the PlayStation 5, which pushed the game up to third place.

Pokémon Pokopia is up six spots to second place, while Mario Kart World dropped two spots to fifth place. Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 is up five spots to seventh place and Pokémon Legends: Z-A is up two spots to eighth place.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is up 10 spots to fourth place and Mortal Kombat 1 is up from 16th to sixth place. Donkey Kong Bananza is up from 17th to ninth place and Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is up one spot to 10th place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Resident Evil Requiem Pokémon Pokopia Starfield Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Mario Kart World Mortal Kombat 1 Super Mario Galaxy 1 + 2 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Donkey Kong Bananza Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Previous week - Week 14, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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