It Takes Two Sales Top 23 Million Units, A Way Out Tops 11 Million Units - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

Hazelight Studios Director Josef Fares has provided sales updates on two of his games in an interview with The Washington Post. It Takes Two has sold over 23 million units and A Way Out has sold over 11 million units.

It Takes Two's figures are up from 20 million units on October 16, 2024, 16 million units on March 26, 2024, 10 million units on February 3, 2023, seven million units on July 8, 2022, five million units on February 4, 2022, three million units sold on October 13, 2021, two million on June 17, 2021, and one million on April 23, 2021.

It Takes Two released for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin in March 2021, followed by the Nintendo Switch in November 2022.

A Way Out released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in March 2018.

