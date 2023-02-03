It Takes Two Sales Top 10 Million Units - Sales

Developer Hazelight announced the co-op adventure platformer, It Takes Two, has sold over 10 million units worldwide.

This figure is up from seven million units on July 8, 2022, five million units sold on February 4, 2022, three million units sold on October 13, 2021, two million on June 17, 2021, and one million on April 23, 2021.

Our minds are officially blown," reads a tweet from developer Hazelight. "It Takes Two has sold over 10 (TEN!) MILLION.

"Potentially twice as many players have enjoyed our game - we never dared to dream of so many fans! Thank you for all the love."

It Takes Two released for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin in March 2021.

