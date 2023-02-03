By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
It Takes Two Sales Top 10 Million Units

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 322 Views

Developer Hazelight announced the co-op adventure platformer, It Takes Two, has sold over 10 million units worldwide.

This figure is up from seven million units on July 8, 2022, five million units sold on February 4, 2022, three million units sold on October 13, 2021, two million on June 17, 2021, and one million on April 23, 2021.

Our minds are officially blown," reads a tweet from developer Hazelight. "It Takes Two has sold over 10 (TEN!) MILLION.

"Potentially twice as many players have enjoyed our game - we never dared to dream of so many fans! Thank you for all the love."

It Takes Two released for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin in March 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


4 Comments
Loneken (3 hours ago)

well deserved

  • +2
Slownenberg (2 hours ago)

It's also on the Switch. You mentioned all the platforms it is on except the Switch.

  • +1
The Fury (1 hour ago)

A great concept and sales worthy of it.

  • 0
pikashoe (3 hours ago)

Great sales, hopefully this encourages devs to make more 3d platformers because the demand is obviously there.

  • 0