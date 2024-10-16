It Takes Two Sales Top 20 Million Units - Sales

Developer Hazelight announced the co-op adventure platformer, It Takes Two, has sold over 20 million units worldwide.

This figure is up from 16 million units on March 26, 2024, 10 million units on February 3, 2023, seven million units on July 8, 2022, five million units on February 4, 2022, three million units sold on October 13, 2021, two million on June 17, 2021, and one million on April 23, 2021.

It Takes Two released for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin in March 2021, followed by the Nintendo Switch in November 2022.

We’re so grateful to every one of the millions upon millions who have enjoyed their time with Cody and May 😍 pic.twitter.com/wBI20lJBjq — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) October 16, 2024

