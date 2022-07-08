It Takes Two Sales Top 7 Million Units - Sales

/ 178 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Hazelight announced the co-op adventure platformer, It Takes Two, has sold over seven million units worldwide.

This figure is up from five million units sold on February 4, 2022, three million units sold on October 13, 2021, two million on June 17, 2021, and one million on April 23, 2021.

Over 7 MILLION sold!! 😳

Here’s Cody (@theBaldeDrama) and Cutie ”celebrating” the latest amazing milestone for #ItTakesTwo 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Lk1abLMJQj — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) July 8, 2022

It Takes Two launched for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin on March 26, 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles