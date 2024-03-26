It Takes Two Sales Top 16 Million Units - Sales

Developer Hazelight announced the co-op adventure platformer, It Takes Two, has sold over 16 million units worldwide and has surpassed 30 million players.

This figure is up from 10 million units on February 3, 2023, seven million units on July 8, 2022, five million units on February 4, 2022, three million units sold on October 13, 2021, two million on June 17, 2021, and one million on April 23, 2021.

"Today is not only the three year anniversary for It Takes Two," said Hazelight. "The game has now sold over 16 MILLION units!!! Mind-blowing that over 30 million fans have now played it, love you all so much What a way to start off a very exciting year."

It Takes Two released for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin in March 2021, followed by the Nintendo Switch in November 2022.

