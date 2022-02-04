It Takes Two Sales Top 5 Million Units - Sales

/ 75 Views

by, posted 17 minutes ago

Developer Hazelight announced the co-op adventure platformer, It Takes Two, has sold over five million units worldwide.

"5… that’s FIVE million copies of It Takes Two sold!" said Hazelight Studios via Twitter. "Our team is absolutely stunned just thinking about how many players have now enjoyed our game!"

This figure is up from three million units sold on October 13, 2021, two million on June 17, 2021, and one million on April 23, 2021.

5… that’s FIVE million copies of #ItTakesTwo ￼sold! 😳💥🥳



Our team is absolutely stunned just thinking about how many players have now enjoyed our game! 😍 — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) February 4, 2022

It Takes Two launched for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin on March 26, 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles