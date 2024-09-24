PlayStation State of Play Overview - Ghost of Yotei, Astro Bot DLC, Horizon Remastered, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 304 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment today held a new PlayStation State of Play that came in over 30 minutes in length and featured over 20 games.
Some of the highlights included Ghost of Yotei, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, LEGO Horizon Adventures, Monster Hunter Wilds, Dynasty Warriors: Origins, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and much more.
Check out links to the news, announcements, and trailers from the PlayStation State of Play below:
- Ghost of Yotei Announced for PS5
- Monster Hunter Wilds Launches February 28, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- LEGO Horizon Adventures Releases November 14 for PS5, Switch, and PC
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Announced for PS5 and PC
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins Releases January 1, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Astro Bot to Get Free DLC This Fall
- Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Expansion Trailer Released
- Palworld is Now Available on PS5
- Towers of Aghasba Launches in Early Access in November for PS5 and PC
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered Announced for All Major Platforms
- PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for October 2024 Announced
- LUNAR Remastered Collection Announced for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC
- Fear the Spotlight Releases October 22 for All Major Platforms
- FANTASIAN Neo Dimension Launches December 5 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and PC
- PS5 Pro Game Lineup Sizzle Video Released
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard Gets Blighted Dragon Gameplay Trailer
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.