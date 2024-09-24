PlayStation State of Play Overview - Ghost of Yotei, Astro Bot DLC, Horizon Remastered, More - Article

Sony Interactive Entertainment today held a new PlayStation State of Play that came in over 30 minutes in length and featured over 20 games.

Some of the highlights included Ghost of Yotei, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, LEGO Horizon Adventures, Monster Hunter Wilds, Dynasty Warriors: Origins, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and much more.

Check out links to the news, announcements, and trailers from the PlayStation State of Play below:

