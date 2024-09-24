Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Expansion Trailer Released - News

Remedy Entertainment has released a trailer for the second expansion for Alan Wake 2, called The Lake House. The expansion will release in October.

Dive into a harrowing survival horror experience with the latest expansion for Alan Wake 2, set in an eerie new location on the shores of Cauldron Lake. Within the Federal Bureau of Control's research station, the Lake House, a catastrophic event has occurred, where reckless experiments have caused reality to collide with the Dark Place.

This expansion unfolds parallel to the main game, putting you in the shoes of FBC agent Kiran Estevez, portrayed by Janina Gavankar.

