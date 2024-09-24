Online Action RPG ArcheAge Chronicles Launches in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Kakao Games and developer XLGAMES announced ArcheAge Chronicles will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in 2025. The online action RPG was formerly titled ArcheAge II.

"We are incredibly excited to unveil ArcheAge Chronicles to the world," said XLGames CEO Jake Song. "This new title represents our vision of combining the expansive, immersive elements of an MMO with the dynamic, engaging gameplay of an Online Action RPG. We can’t wait for players to experience the next chapter of the ArcheAge universe."

Kakao Games CEO Sang Woo Han added, "Kakao Games is proud to partner with XLGAMES to bring ArcheAge Chronicles to a global audience. The combination of a richly detailed world and innovative gameplay ensures that ArcheAge Chronicles will set a new standard for the genre. We look forward to years of adventures in Auroria with the XLGAMES team."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

ArcheAge Chronicles is the next evolution of the critically acclaimed ArcheAge series. Building on the legacy of its predecessor, this new title introduces players to a seamless open world filled with adventure, epic battles, and endless possibilities. The game is developed from the ground up with the power of Unreal Engine 5 to deliver stunning visuals and an immersive gameplay experience.

Expansive Open World

Explore a vast, interconnected world with diverse landscapes, from lush forests and arid deserts to bustling cities and treacherous seas.

Dynamic Combat System

Experience a revamped combat system that combines strategic depth with fast-paced action.

Player-Driven Economy

Build and customize homes, engage in crafting professions.

Deep Narrative

Embark on an epic journey with a rich storyline, deep lore, and captivating quests that unfold throughout the game.

Social and Community Features

Collaborate with other players and participate in an ever-changing world, fostering a vibrant and dynamic player community.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

