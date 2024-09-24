Palworld is Now Available on PS5 - News

/ 721 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Pocketpair announced Palworld is now available for the PlayStation 5.

"Palworld, with over 25 million players worldwide, is finally available on PS5!" reads the description to the launch trailer. "Fight, farm, build and work alongside mysterious creatures called "Pals" in this completely new multiplayer, open world survival and crafting game!"

View the PS5 launch trailer below:

Palworld first released in Early Access on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on January 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles