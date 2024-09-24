Palworld is Now Available on PS5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 721 Views
Developer Pocketpair announced Palworld is now available for the PlayStation 5.
"Palworld, with over 25 million players worldwide, is finally available on PS5!" reads the description to the launch trailer. "Fight, farm, build and work alongside mysterious creatures called "Pals" in this completely new multiplayer, open world survival and crafting game!"
View the PS5 launch trailer below:
Palworld first released in Early Access on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on January 19.
This was a good game that got a lot of Game Pass publicity, and on Steam the game was very well rated. It's really fun!
Finally the port begging can stop lol
The "port begging" phrase needs to be burned as a meaningless remnant of the fanboy wars. In this era, where games are popping up all over the place, there is absolutely nothing wrong with letting developers know that you are interested in playing their works.