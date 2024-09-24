Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Aspyr has announced Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch on December 12.

Celebrate Soul Reaver‘s 25th anniversary. Experience the epic conflict of Kain and Raziel in original form or with remastered graphics.

Included Game Titles

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2

Experience the Legendary Narrative

Centuries after your former master, Kain, betrays and executes you, you rise again and embark on a relentless quest for revenge.

Wield the Powers of a Wraith

Slay your former vampire brethren with your claws, bolts of telekinetic energy, and the elemental Wraith Blade. Grow stronger by devouring the souls of your enemies.

Shift Between Realms

The Elder God has granted you the ability to shift between the Spectral and Material Realms. Traverse the realms to solve puzzles, reveal new paths, and defeat your foes.

