Fear the Spotlight Releases October 22 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 117 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Blumhouse Games and developer Cozy Game Pals announced Fear the Spotlight will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 22.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Sunnyside High has a dark history. When Vivian enters the deserted corridors for a seance with the rebellious Amy, she suddenly ends up alone, and at the mercy of the monster who wanders the halls. Vivian must avoid its gaze, find her friend, and uncover the disturbing, murderous truth of a decades old tragedy.

Fear the Spotlight is a creepy love letter to classic 90s horror experiences with a focus on rich storytelling, puzzle solving, and a tense atmosphere. This is a perfect narrative horror game for those new to the genre.

It’s Safer in the Dark

Sneak to avoid detection in tense hand-crafted stealth moments as Vivian explores the ominous darkness of the school corridors

Tactile Puzzling

Get hands on with innovative first person tactile puzzling designed for modern audiences

Solve the Mystery

Find the remnants of Sunnyside High pupils and staff to build a picture of the tragic truth behind a deadly fire decades before

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles