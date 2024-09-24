Monster Hunter Wilds Launches February 28, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 2 hours ago

Capcom announced Monster Hunter Wilds will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 28, 2025.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game via PlayStation Blog below:

Introducing the Flagship Monster for Monster Hunter Wilds, Arkveld

A Hunter on a Seikret and Olivia, a member of the Research Commission stand face-to-face with a mysterious new threat that lies at the center of the story, Arkveld.

Arkveld

A monster from a long extinct species, shrouded in mystery. It bears uniquely shaped, chain-like wings.

Prologue

A few years ago, on the border of the Forbidden Lands, never investigated by the Guild, a boy named Nata is rescued.

Using Nata’s cryptic words as a clue, the Forbidden Lands Research Commission is assembled to investigate the mysterious monster that attacked.

The journey of the Research Committee to investigate the monster, called the “White Wraith,” and to rescue Nata’s beleaguered people, known as “the Keepers,” begins now.

The Guild forms several units, each consisting of three people and one animal: a Hunter, a Handler, a Smithy, and a Palico. There is the Avis Unit in which the protagonist belongs, and Astrum Unit, to which Olivia and others belong.

Erik, a biologist who belongs to the Astrum Unit.

Werner, an engineer who belongs to the Astrum Unit.

The Contrasting changes in the Scarlet Forest

Previously revealed in our last trailer, the Scarlet Forest is a new locale with a colorful ecosystem of monsters, rich vegetation, and abundant, red-tined rivers. Like the Windward Plains, the Scarlet Forest also features its own unique environmental changes.

The Fallow of the Scarlet Forest

The distinctive, red-tinted river for which the Scarlet Forest earns its name.

Inclemency of the Scarlet Forest, Downpour

A heavy downpour batters the environment, reducing visibility and causing the water currents to surge.

The Plenty of the Scarlet Forest

After the storm breaks, the sun shines through the trees in the dense forest, making way for bright blue skies and water as the plants and creatures change…

Fishing in Monster Hunter Wilds allows you to bait prey using lures. Relax by fishing while enjoying the refreshing greenery and water!

Explore the destroyed beauty of the nearby rubble in the vibrant weather of this period. Use the nearby Wedge Beetles with your Slinger to swing around or explore the vast field on the back of your Seikret. As always, you can set a destination on your field map and your Seikret will automatically take you there.

Inhabitants of the Scarlet Forest, Wudwuds

The Scarlet Forest is home to the Wudwuds, a tribe of Lynian. What kind of life do they lead, and how have they adapted to life in this ever-changing environment?

Wudwud hideout in the Scarlet Forest.

Brand New Monsters Have Been Discovered

The apex predator of the Scarlet Forest, Uth Duna

A Leviathan type monster that appears during the Downpour, the Inclemency of the Scarlet Forest. It wears a veil of water created from an ingredient secreted from its body.

Quematrice Turns Up the Heat

New to Monster Hunter Wilds, Quematrice is a Brute Wyvern that inhabits the Windward Plains.

It sprays a flammable substance that ignites into flames from sparks it emits by scraping the ground with its tail.

Summary

Monster Hunter Wilds releases worldwide on February 28, 2025 for PS5! We hope you’re looking forward to the next generation of hunting on PS5, with intense hunting action and a heightened level of immersion that will set new heights for the series.

Pre-orders for the digital version begins today. The “Guild Knight Set” and the Talisman “Hope Charm” are available as bonuses to all who pre-order, so we hope you check them out.

Guild Knight Set

Talisman “Hope Charm”

In addition to the pre-order bonus, those who pre-order the downloadable version from the PlayStation Store will also receive the Monster Hunter Wilds Digital Mini Art Book as a PlayStation Store exclusive pre-order bonus.

This is an app and is separate from the main game.

Standard Edition

Monster Hunter Wilds main game

Deluxe Edition

The Deluxe Edition includes the Monster Hunter Wilds Main Game for PS5 and the Deluxe Pack, which includes a variety of cosmetic DLC such as Hunter Layered Armor and sticker sets.

Monster Hunter Wilds main game

main game Deluxe Pack

Premium Deluxe Edition

The Premium Deluxe Edition includes the Monster Hunter Wilds Main Game and a Cosmetic DLC Pass, including three DLC packs that will release by Summer 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds main game

main game Deluxe Pack (planned for release at Main Game launch)

Cosmetic DLC pack 1 (planned for release in Spring 2025)

Cosmetic DLC pack 2 (planned for release in Summer 2025)

Premium bonuses (planned for release at Main Game launch)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

