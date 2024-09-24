Astro Bot to Get Free DLC This Fall - News

/ 259 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Team ASOBI announced Astro Bot will be getting free DLC this Fall.

The DLC is called Speedrun and Special Bots and adds five new online speedrun levels and 10 new bots to rescue.

View the DLC trailer below:

Read details on the DLC below:

Before anything, we wanted to take a minute to thank everyone of you for the huge love and positive comments we received following the game’s release on September 6. We could not possibly be happier with the reception and the little robots at Team Asobi almost short-circuited from so many tears of joy!

We also laughed a lot at the many funny videos of the game that we saw popping up. We are glad we could succeed in bringing a little bit of digital sunshine to homes around the world. For all your support, trust, and kindness and from all of us at Team Asobi, doumo arigatou gozaimasu (thank you very much)!

Today, we have a little surprise for you! From this fall, we’re happy to announce that ASTRO BOT will receive 5 brand new speedrun levels, at no additional cost. Check out our new teaser trailer below for a sneak peek at what’s in store. Many of you asked for the return of speedrun levels so we hope you enjoy those. Time to sharpen those jumping skills and shave milli-seconds at every turn!

To go alongside these extra levels, there will be 10 new Special Bots for you to rescue. These are obtained by beating cheeky birds racing against Astro. We’re super happy to welcome the Helldivers squad who will bring super democracy to the crash site as well as Eve from slick and delightful PlayStation 5 hit Stellar Blade! You’ll have to find out who the other ones are!

And of course, there will be leaderboards so that you can compete online with the whole community or with close PlayStation friends.

To wrap this up, let us say that having a chance to create a fun, colorful platformer that pays tribute to 30 years of Playstation legacy has been an incredible privilege, one that all members of Team Asobi take very much at heart. Thank you for embarking with us on Astro’s great new adventure!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles