PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog to Add Dino Crisis and Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain - News

/ 93 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced Dino Crisis and Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain will be coming soon to the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog.

Dino Crisis originally released for the PlayStation in 1999, and for the Dreamcast and PC in 2000. Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain originally released for the PlayStation in 1996 and for PC in 1997.

Sony did not reveal when these games will be available to play.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles