Dynasty Warriors: Origins Releases January 17, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force announced Dynasty Warriors: Origins will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on January 17, 2025.

Developed by Omega Force, Dynasty Warriors: Origins introduces a nameless hero to the 1 vs. 1,000 gameplay of Warriors lore as a mysterious martial artist steps to the forefront of the game’s epic story. The title promises to deliver the most intense combat of any game in franchise history.

As seen in the stirring new video, Dynasty Warriors: Origins begins during the dawn of an era of tremendous upheaval in the Three Kingdoms, when the original protagonist—a traveling martial artist with amnesia—finds himself in the middle of great conflict. Here, the game’s hero partakes in this dramatic tale of ancient China, where he plays an active role in the storyline while giving players first-hand experience in the drama of the war-torn land. Throughout the journey, players will make various choices as the protagonist—but he too carries a secret—which will have an impact on the Three Kingdoms, helping illustrate a turbulent time in history in exciting new ways.

Throughout his battles, the nameless hero will sometimes forge into combat on his own, while at other times, he’ll join alongside allied officers and soldiers to storm towards large forces of enemies. Players can rely on the strength of accompanying Musou officers, issue commands to units, or charge forward into oncoming armies, varying up strategies to conquer the deadly battlefield in this epic showcase of 1 vs. 1,000 action.

Throughout Dynasty Warriors: Origins, there will also be many well-known and powerful officers such as Lu Bu waiting to test the young martial artist’s skill. Battles against these officers who possess near superhuman strength results in combat that is both highly action-oriented and challenging while keeping players on the edge of their seats throughout every encounter. This extraordinary power also thrives within your allies as the Companion officer that accompanies the protagonist can become temporarily playable if certain conditions are met during battle, leading to an exhilarating experience of clearing out enemies with dominance on a completely different scale!

