PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for October 2024 Announced - News

/ 366 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has revealed the PlayStation Plus monthly games for August 2024. The games will be available starting on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 until Monday, November 4, 2024.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games are WWE 2K24 for the PS5 and PS4, Dead Space for the PS5, and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! for the PS5 and PS4.

Read details on the games below:

WWE 2K24 | PS4, PS5

A celebration of 40 years of WrestleMania, featuring iconic superstars past and present, playable across a vast array of game modes. Join the biggest superstars in sports entertainment as WWE 2K24 presents a retelling of WrestleMania’s greatest moments from the last 40 years. Take part in some of wrestling’s most unforgettable and career-defining matches, choosing from the likes of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Undertaker and Andre the Giant, alongside current contenders “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Rhea Ripley and Roman Reigns.

Dead Space | PS5

The sci-fi survival horror classic returns, rebuilt to offer a deeper and more immersive experience. Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast Planet Cracker-class ship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong. The ship’s crew has been slaughtered and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board. Now alone and armed with only his engineering tools and skills, Isaac races to uncover the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura in hopes of finding Nicole. Trapped with hostile creatures called Necromorphs, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship but his own crumbling sanity.

Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! | PS4, PS5

Enter the psychological horror experience of Doki Doki Literature Club. You play as the main character, who reluctantly joins the Literature Club in search of a romantic interest. With every poem you write and every choice you make, you’ll charm your crush and begin to unfold the horrors of school romance. Do you have what it takes to crack the code of dating sims and get the perfect ending? This game is not suitable for children or those who are easily disturbed.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles