The Midnight Walk Announced for PS5, PC, PS VR2, and SteamVR - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Fast Travel Games and developer MoonHood have announced dark fantasy first-person adventure game, The Midnight Walk, for the PlayStation 5 with PlayStation VR2 support and for PC via Steam with SteamVR support. It will launch in 2025.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Embark upon The Midnight Walk in this reverent dark fantasy adventure built in clay, from the minds behind Lost in Random, Fe and Ghost Giant.

Become The Burnt One, befriend a lost lantern creature named Potboy, and use his flame to light your way through a conflicting world of wonder and horror. Survive and outsmart the many monsters eager to devour your little friend’s flame as you experience five tales of fire and darkness, featuring an incredible cast of odd characters.

Marvel at every disturbing detail in a landscape painstakingly handcrafted with real life clay and animated in a stop motion style. Fully playable both on PlayStation 5 and in virtual reality with PlayStation VR2.

An Unforgettable Journey of Light and Dark

Journey with Potboy along the twisted trail of The Midnight Walk. Work with your companion to outsmart fire-eating monsters, using his flame to distract while you hide from and evade the many threats of The Dark Itself. Encounter new friends and experience awe-inspiring sights as you navigate a path fraught with both peril and affirmation.

A Grim and Beautiful Handcrafted World

Everything you see in The Midnight Walk, from the drooling snarl of monsters to the bristling tree tops that line the journey was first sculpted in clay and then 3D scanned to a meticulous level of detail. The result is a uniquely layered fantasy world with an artistic imprint, all realized in breathtaking stop motion.

Immerse Yourself on PlayStation 5 or PlayStation VR2

The entirety of The Midnight Walk can be experienced either on a screen or in virtual reality with PlayStation VR2. Use the DualSense controller as your portal into the unknown, or grab the Sense controllers and step into the endless night in virtual reality. In the headset, use eye-tracking to enhance the experience by closing your eyes to focus on sounds and manipulate the world around you. Strange as it sounds, try it for yourself!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

