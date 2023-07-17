Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition Unlikely to Close by July 18 - News

The UK's Competition Appeal Tribunal has agreed to pause Microsoft's appeal of the CMA blocking the Activision Blizzard acquisition, with some requirements being needed to be satisfied by Thursday, according to The Verge.

The UK regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and Microsoft both greed to pause litigation in order to work out a new agreement. The CMA also extended its deadline to make its final order on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition from July 18 to August 29.

It is looking likely Microsoft won't be able to close the Activision Blizzard acquisition by the July 18 deadline and will most likely see an extension in order to give Microsoft time to work out a new deal with the CMA.

It was reported last week Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are considering giving up some control over cloud-gaming in the UK to appease the CMA. It is reported Microsoft might be willing to sell its cloud gaming rights in the UK to a telecommunications, gaming or internet-based computing company. One person said a private equity company might be interested.

Microsoft has seen the deal approved in Turkey, South Africa, South Korea, China, the European Union, Ukraine, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia. Microsoft also won its case against the FTC in the US, which was trying to block the deal.

Activision Blizzard stock has also been removed from the Nasdaq-100 Index in preparation for the merger to close.

