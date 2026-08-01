Pokemon Pokopia - Expansion Pass Part 1: Bubbly Basin Launches August 5 - News

/ 295 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher The Pokemon Company and developers Game Freak and Koei Tecmo announced the “Expansion Pass Part 1: Bubbly Basin for Pokémon Pokopia will launch on August 5 alongside the 2.0.0 update.

View the extended trailer below:

Read details below:

New Details Revealed for “Expansion Pass Part 1: Bubbly Basin”

In Part 1, players can look forward to making a splash in the new underwater town, Bubbly Basin. In this submerged space, players can grow watermelons with the help of Pokemon with the Water specialty, while Pokemon with the Generate specialty can power bubble machines or activate streetlights. Players can also discover more Pokemon, new outfits, a power-up for the move Surf, and a newly added prepared food – smoothies.

Players can traverse a hole in the sea floor to explore the deep sea shrouded in darkness and enjoy an exciting adventure alongside Pokemon by following the glowing coral.

Building reaches a new depth in Bubbly Basin with buoyant blocks, which allow players to make buildings that are only possible underwater, floating at different levels. Players can also build a Sharpedo submarine to make a room which feels like a Secret Base.

New Feature Revealed for “Expansion Pass Part 2”

Scheduled for release in late 2026, players can look forward to dressing up alongside their favorite Pokemon by wearing accessories in Part 2 of the paid downloadable content. Players will also be able to find more furniture pieces and Pokemon. More details regarding Part 2 will be revealed in the future.

Version 2.0.0 Free Software Update

Available to everyone who owns Pokemon Pokopia from August 5, players will be able to learn the move Dive from Manaphy as part of the version 2.0.0 free software update. Once learned, players will be able to swim alongside Water-type Pokemon and build underwater.

Pokémon Pokopia is available now for the Nintendo Switch 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles