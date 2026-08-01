Stupid Never Dies Launches October 21 for PS5 and PC - News

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Publisher Sega and developer GPTACK50 announced Stupid Never Dies will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on October 21.

"We are delighted and deeply grateful to SEGA for their publishing partnership and support as we bring the first of many games from GPTRACK50 to players," said GPTRACK50 president Hiroyuki Kobayashi.

"Stupid Never Dies is an ambitious action game that introduces a number of original gameplay systems, and working with a publisher as experienced as SEGA has been invaluable. Together, our team remains committed to delivering a game that we believe players around the world will enjoy. We look forward to welcoming everyone into the world of Stupid Never Dies on October 21."

View the release date announcement trailer below:

The game will be available in the following editions:

Standard Edition ($49.99)

A copy of the game

Glorious Idiot Edition ($59.99)

A copy of the game

Downloadable content “TickTock Teddies: Nonsense Overload Pack” – Containing five original TickTock Teddies that add a slew of bonkers visual features and new remixes for the game’s background music to keep your monster-fueled dungeon dives fresh and exciting, the “TickTock Teddies: Nonsense Overload Pack” includes: Original TickTock Teddy #1: Big Head – Includes: Big Head Effect + New Combat Music Track Remix. Who said an underdog can’t have an ego? Use this effect to give Davy an oversized bobblehead, while triggering an exclusive composition version of the combat music. Original TickTock Teddy #2: Chirp Chirp – Includes Footstep Sound Effect + New Home Music Track Remix. Put an extra spring in Davy’s step with a cheerfully unique footstep sound effect while Davy is in Zombie Style, while listening to a fresh new background track as you prep for battle. Original TickTock Teddy #3: Festival – Includes Hit Sound Effect (during Davy Burst) + Davy Burst Background Music Track Remix. Make an impact as Davy decimates monsters on your way to KOM with new hit sound effects and a new remix of the background music during Davy Burst. Original TickTock Teddy #4: Romantic – Includes New Effects for Davy Burst + Main Theme Replaces Davy Burst Background Music. Add a little extra style to Davy Burst as the graffiti-style effects are replaced with an exciting new special gimmick, adding the game’s theme song in place of the original Davy Burst background music. Original TickTock Teddy #5: Splash – Includes Level-Up Effects + “Hurry Up” Music Track Remix. Davy gains new level-up effects to make sure monsters know that his power has grown, as a new remix of the “Hurry Up” background music plays.

– Containing five original TickTock Teddies that add a slew of bonkers visual features and new remixes for the game’s background music to keep your monster-fueled dungeon dives fresh and exciting, the “TickTock Teddies: Nonsense Overload Pack” includes:

Read details on the game below:

Release Date Trailer Featuring Phoenix Zaza Hotfeathers

To celebrate, the team shared a new trailer featuring one of their most important—and hottest—characters, Phoenix Zaza Hotfeathers, a mysterious entity zombie protagonist Davy encounters during his descent. Is he a friend? Is he a foe? Who’s to say! You be the judge!

Opening and Ending Themes Revealed

As if that wasn’t enough to get you excited for the apocalypse, eager players can get an early listen to Stupid Never Dies‘ hard-hitting pop-punk soundtrack, with the release of two tracks—the official theme songs for the game—on August 4. Available to stream via Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and other major music streaming platforms, get an early taste of the game through high-energy, adrenaline-filled music that captures the spirit of its over-the-top action:

Opening Theme:” Stupid Never Dies” (performed by Davy and Julia) – A high-energy pop-punk track performed by the game’s protagonist, Davy, and heroine, Julia.

(performed by Davy and Julia) – A high-energy pop-punk track performed by the game’s protagonist, Davy, and heroine, Julia. Ending Theme: “Restless, Reckless, Never Die, Fearless” (performed by Davy) – A heartfelt song, dedicated to Julia, Davy expresses his deep feelings and determination to bring his frozen princess back to the land of the living.

In addition to the songs themselves, be sure to check out the specially designed cover artwork, crafted with the same attention to detail and nostalgic nod to its flamboyant punk roots as the game itself.

About Stupid Never Dies

Developed by GPTRACK50, a new studio formed by veteran action game developers, Stupid Never Dies delivers a single-player 3D action RPG experience unlike anything you’ve played before.

Set in a monster-ruled otherworldly dungeon, Stupid Never Dies puts you in control of Davy, a timid zombie living at the very bottom of monster society. Defeat enemies, level up, and collect strange items to grow stronger on your quest to bring Julia, a frozen human girl, back to life.

Steal enemy abilities, customize your undead body with bizarre upgrades, and experience fast-paced combat packed with innovation.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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