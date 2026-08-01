Cozy Farming Adventure Game Jay and Silent Bob’s Joint Venture Announced for PC - News

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Publisher Nitrate Games and developer Starworks Studios have announced obscene cozy farming adventure game, Jay and Silent Bob's Joint Venture, for PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Go into business with Jay and Silent Bob! Armed with some old tools, a handful of seeds, and a couple of questionable business partners, you’ll turn a trashed yard into a thriving weed business. Get your hands dirty doing things the way it used to be done before corporate cannabis moved to town—slinging dank dimes outside the Quick Stop!

A zero-stress, cozy farming sim with a foul-mouthed twist. No fail states, high pressure circumstances, or lame in-app purchases, just creativity, exploration, and good vibes. And a lot of jokes about dicks. And other jokes too. But a lot of dick ones. This cozy game is lit.

Jay and Silent Bob Are Your Guides

Jay and Bob will teach you the ins-and-outs of what they do (not like that, you pervert) as they guide you through their wild, weed-filled world.

Grow and Breed Legendary Strains

Grow and experiment with novel weed strains that have off-the-wall effects. Crossbreed plants to discover new genetics and build a super dope collection of dope that you can use to help your friends around town (or smite their enemies!).

Build Your Dream Grow Operation

Optimize your operation with different buildings and tools. Customize and upgrade your pad into a place that you’re proud to call your own.

Chill With Your Favorite Kevin Smith Characters

The dozens of characters in town have unique dialogue and missions based on how deep your friendship is. As you grow your operation, you’ll make new friends, meet new enemies, uncover wild story beats, discover hidden Easter Eggs, and do a lot of hanging out.

Experience the Best of Leonardo, NJ!

Chill in classic locations like the Quick Stop, RST Video, Mooby’s, and the Mall. Explore the map, gather resources, discover new growing habitats, and track down surprises across town.

Unwind With a Relaxing Dumpster Dive

The dumpsters of Leonardo are filled to the brim with all sorts of useful things you can find. Dust off the ol’ fishing rod and see what the freegan lifestyle can do for you and your farm!

Play at Your Own Pace

Everything you can do in Joint Venture is designed to be approachable while letting you experiment and play your own way. Whether you’re chasing the perfect strain, decorating your pad, helping your friends unwind, or simply watching your garden grow, Joint Venture rewards curiosity without punishing mistakes.

Key Features:

A cozy, funny, farming adventure.

Breed and discover weird new cannabis strains.

Build a business from the ground to the highest of highs

Complete deals to earn cash and buy fun stuff you can use

Build relationships with your favorite View Askewniverse characters

Chill in iconic locations from all of Kevin Smith’s films

Optimize your operation with new buildings, tools, and decorations

Decorate and customize your pad.

Become the main character of your own Kevin Smith flick as you unroll a brand-new story filled with delicious deals, devilish delights, rapid-fire jokes—and a double dose of Snootchie Bootchies!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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