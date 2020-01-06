Grand Theft Auto V Was the Best-Selling Game in the UK in the 2010's - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 363 Views
Grand Theft Auto V was the best-selling game in the UK of the 2010's at retail, according to the official UKIE Games Charts and posted on BBC.
Call of Duty: Black Ops was the second best-selling game of the decade, followed by Minecraft in third and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in fourth. Call of Duty: Black Ops II was the 8th best-selling game.
FIFA 11 through FIFA 15 make up the rest of the top 10 charts, with FIFA 14 coming in fifth place.
Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the UK of the 2010's:
|1.
|Grand Theft Auto V
|2.
|Call of Duty: Black Ops
|3.
|Minecraft
|4.
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|5.
|Fifa 14
|6.
|Fifa 13
|7.
|Fifa 15
|8.
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II
|9.
|Fifa 11
|10.
|Fifa 12
8 Comments
That is alot of FIFA. Methinks perhaps the UK loves soccer/football a bit too much.
LOOOOOL!!! Such diversity. Love GTAV though and I did enjoy Black Ops 2.
Well those FIFA game do bring people in that would normally not consider to buy a console and by doing that it opens the possibility of then checking out other games that they would normally never touch.
- 0
true but most my mates and their mates (this is in london) just buy a PS4 for Fifa and those extra games that they purchase doesn't go beyond call of duty or gta. Most of them don't know about God of War, Bloodborne or Horizon Zero Dawn. Some dabbled in Assassins Creed last gen but that's the extent of it. Obviously I do not speak for every PS owner in the UK. But the majority of Londoners don't give a shit beyond Fifa and Call of Duty (GTA being the exception).
- 0
I can't speak for the younger audience either but that would be fortnite and minecraft.
- 0
Yes i understand but it is better for the industry to have them with us even if only a few of them broaden their experiences,so yeah i see the positive in it. Also have a great new year mate!
- +1
true. you too mate!
- 0