Grand Theft Auto V Was the Best-Selling Game in the UK in the 2010's - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V was the best-selling game in the UK of the 2010's at retail, according to the official UKIE Games Charts and posted on BBC.

Call of Duty: Black Ops was the second best-selling game of the decade, followed by Minecraft in third and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in fourth. Call of Duty: Black Ops II was the 8th best-selling game.

FIFA 11 through FIFA 15 make up the rest of the top 10 charts, with FIFA 14 coming in fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the UK of the 2010's:

1. Grand Theft Auto V 2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. Minecraft 4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 5. Fifa 14 6. Fifa 13 7. Fifa 15 8. Call of Duty: Black Ops II 9. Fifa 11 10. Fifa 12

