Death Stranding 2 Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

Death Stranding 2 has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending June 28, 2025.

The second through fifth best-selling games are all down one spot compared to the previous week. Mario Kart World is in second place, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is in third place, Hogwarts Legacy is in fourth place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in fifth place.

Minecraft is up one spot to sixth place, The Thing Remastered shot up the charts to take seventh place, and EA Sports FC 25 is down two spots to eighth place. The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition is up one spot to ninth place and Mortal Kombat 1 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Death Stranding 2 - NEW Mario Kart World Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Hogwarts Legacy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft The Thing Remastered EA Sports FC 25 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition Mortal Kombat 1

