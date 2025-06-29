Minecraft Remains in 1st on the Swiss Charts, RAIDOU Remastered Debuts in 9th - Sales

Minecraft has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 25th week of 2025.

RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army debuted in ninth place.

EA Sports FC 25, Mario Kart World, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe have remained in second, third, and fourth places, respectively. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is up one spot to fifth place.

The two open-world Zelda games remained in the top 10 with The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom up three spots to sixth place and The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild down two spots to seventh place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder re-entered the top 10 in eighth place and Cyberpunk 2077 dropped two spots to 10th place.

There are a total of five Nintendo games titles in the top 10 and five multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Minecraft EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart World Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Super Mario Bros. Wonder RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army - NEW Cyberpunk 2077

