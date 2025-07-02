Granblue Fantasy: Relink Ships Over 2 Million Units - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Cygames and developer Cygames Osaka announced Granblue Fantasy: Relink shipped over two million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales.

This figure is up from one million units sold after 11 days on the market.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in February 2024.

