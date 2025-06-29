Death Stranding 2 UK Retail Launch was 66% Below Death Stranding 1 - Sales

The editor-in-chief and co-founder of The Game Business Christopher Dring has revealed Death Stranding 2 debuted in first place on the UK physical charts last week.

Death Stranding 2 first week sales were 66 percent lower than the original Death Stranding, however, it should be noted the digital market has grown since 2019. Launch sales are also 33 percent lower than Astro Bot.

"Death Stranding 2 was No.1 in the UK physical charts last week," said Dring. "Its launch sales were -66% lower than Death Stranding 1... but different eras. It's a far more digital market today. It's 33% lower than Astro Bot's launch, but that was also a physical heavy release, too."

Death Stranding 2 released for the PlayStation 5 on June 26, 2025.

