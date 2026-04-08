It Takes Two Sales Top 30 Million, A Way Out Tops 13 Million, Split Fiction Tops 7 Million - Sales

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Hazelight Studios has announced its trio of games have sold over a combined 50 million units worldwide.

This breaks down to It Takes Two having sold over 30 million units sold, A Way Out selling over 13 million units, and Split Fiction topping seven million units.

"OVER 50 MILLION COPIES SOLD!!!" said Hazelight Studios. "We're stunned and amazed how many fans have enjoyed our games." The studio added, "Your love and support keeps us going and we can't wait to show you our fourth game."

It Takes Two's figures are up from 27 million units in January 2026, 23 million units in March 2025, 20 million units on October 16, 2024, 16 million units on March 26, 2024, 10 million units on February 3, 2023, seven million units on July 8, 2022, five million units on February 4, 2022, three million units sold on October 13, 2021, two million on June 17, 2021, and one million on April 23, 2021.

Split Fiction sales are up from four million units in May 2025.

A Way Out sales are up from 12 million units sold in January 2026.

It Takes Two released for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin in March 2021, followed by the Nintendo Switch in November 2022.

A Way Out released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in March 2018.

Split Fiction released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in March 2025, and for the Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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