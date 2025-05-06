Split Fiction Sales Top 4 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Hazelight announced Split Fiction has sold over two million units in its first weeks.

This figure is up from two million units sold in one week and one million units sold in two days.

"4 MILLION!!!!" said developer Hazelight. "So many of you have picked up Split Fiction already, it’s amazing…

"Seeing the fun you have with our game and the love you show for Mio, Zoe and each other warms our hearts here at Hazelight. And so many hot dogs made…"

Split Fiction released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 6, and is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5.

